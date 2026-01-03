Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Billionaire Blast Off, Data War, Firefox

Firefox Has Launched a New Digital Game Called Data War

Firefox launched a brand-new digital billionare space card game called Data War, which you can also find as a physical title

Article Summary Firefox launches Data War, a satirical digital card game about data privacy and billionaire rivalries.

Play as one of six space-bound billionaires competing to collect and steal public resources for the win.

Data War highlights the absurd ways Big Tech profits from user data while keeping gameplay fun and chaotic.

Print-and-play physical cards are available for free, letting you battle friends as data-hungry billionaires at home.

Mozilla has launched a brand-new video game under the Firefox banner, which they've called Data War, available to play for free. The game debuted back at TwitchCon 2025, as attendees got to play and collect a physical version of the game as a convention exclusive. Also going by the name Billionaire Blast Off, the game has you playing as one of six billionaires who are setting the lofty goal of getting to space, and using whatever resources they can steal from the public to make it happen. In case you also want to play a physical version, the team has created a page where you can download and print off cards for yourself to play with friends at home.

Data War

Firefox isn't backed by billionaires, and for more than two decades it has built a browser for the people, rooted in creativity, independence, and trust. While other browsers answer to shareholders, Firefox exists to ensure the internet works for the people, not for those cashing in on clicks. That's the spirit behind Data War. It's a fast-paced game, where data is currency, power is up for grabs, and the goal is to launch over-the-top billionaire avatars into space. Players compete to protect their data and outsmart rival "billionaires." It's a fun, satirical way to expose the hidden business of your data and flip the script on Big Tech.

Billionaire Blast Off started with a simple premise: send billionaires into space and have fun doing it. With Data War, we created a fun and often chaotic game where you compete to win a one-way ticket to space for a data-hungry billionaire. Every match is a reminder of the absurd things billionaires and Big Tech do to profit from your personal data. But it's also a reminder that players are the ones in control and ultimately launch those billionaires into space.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!