The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 18

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Secret Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

As with the last installment of this series which covered the first set of Golden Trainer Items from Burning Shadows, note that these articles are written from the perspective of a collector for collectors. My main goal here is to help people who may be interested in completing their sets, so I don't have commentary on the competitive impact of these cards. Let's get into the value of these so collectors can determine if these are cards to wait on or to act on now:

Multi Switch Gold Trainer Item is currently worth $4.74 and is the 31st most valuable card in the set, making it the least valuable overall Secret Rare card in Burning Shadows. Secret Rares don't usually get much lower than this.

Rescue Stretcher Gold Trainer Item is currently worth $8.35 and is the 23rd most valuable card in the set.

Super Scoop Up Gold Trainer Item is currently worth $5.79 and is the 28th most valuable card in the set.

