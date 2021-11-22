Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online Releases Its Game Schedule

GDQ has released the full schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online, showing off all the games that will be played. AGDQ 2022 Online will be held from January 9th-16th, 2022, with all of the games broadcast on Twitch as they continue to plan around the pandemic. This year all of the funds will be raised in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page and the organization's main page. You can check out more info on the schedule at the link above and learn more about the foundation they're raising funds for below.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Our mission is saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. The Foundation funds important research grants and fellowships at some of the most prestigious academic institutions and medical centers across the U.S. The goal of the Prevent Cancer Foundation's research program is to identify and fund innovative projects with the potential to make substantial contributions to cancer prevention or early detection.

The Foundation is committed to providing evidence-based information about how you can prevent cancer or detect it early through healthy lifestyle choices, vaccinations and medical screenings. The Foundation reaches out to communities through programs and grants that allow us to fund nationally and globally and act locally. By empowering those who know their communities best, we are able to help implement lifesaving programs that benefit all populations, especially the medically underserved. By engaging policymakers and grassroots supporters through advocacy, the Foundation promotes the enactment of laws, regulations and funding that prioritize cancer research and prevention and support the needs of cancer patients and their families.