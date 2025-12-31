Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frost Fatales, games done quick, National Women's Law Center

Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales Will Return in March 2026

Games Done Quick has revealed the schedule for their annual Frost Fatales event will happen totally online once again in March 2026

Before closing out 2025, Games Done Quick announced the annual Frost Fatales event would return in March 2026. If you're not already familiar with it, Frost Fatales is organized by GDQ's all-women and femmes speedrunning community called Frame Fatales, with this being the winter edition. This year's event will be held in support of National Women's Law Center, a non-profit fighting for "gender justice in the courts, in public policy, and in our society, working across the issues that are central to the lives of women and girls." The team posted its full schedule of events this week, which will run completely online via its Twitch channel from March 8 to 16, 2026. During that time you'll see dozens of epic speedrun attempts and be able to donate to their chosen cause. We have a few more details about t event below.

Frost Fatales 2026

Frame Fatales is a community of women and femmes who are interested in speedrunning, charity events, and gaming! It is a space for you if you identify as femme or a woman in any way that is meaningful to you. Cis, trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming individuals are all welcome to join the Fatales community! Frost Fatales 2026 highlights include:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – Co-op Randomizer on Wii by PippyInATopHat and Tomomodachi

Silent Hill f – NG+ (Story Difficulty, True Ending) on PC by Panduhmonium

Peak – Peak% (NMG, Solo) on PC by Nimelya

Titanfall 2 – All Helmets on PC by sapphire_in_pink

Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons featuring high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for good causes. Over the past 15 years, GDQ has partnered with some of the world's most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organization for Autism Research, and Prevent Cancer Foundation. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised more than $57.3 million for charity.

