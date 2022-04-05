Bakery Simulator Receives An Official Release Date

For those of you who were baking bread during the pandemic, now you can open your own shop in Bakery Simulator. Developed by Live Motion Games and publishing by Ultimate Games and Gaming Factory, this game will have you dealing with the day-to-day of running your own bakery. From the creation of products to running the shop to shipments and deliveries, and just trying to stay afloat financially. The game will officially be released on Steam on May 3rd, 2022. For now, enjoy the latest trailer and info on this baking adventure.

Bakery Simulator is a first-person perspective simulator that will allow you to learn the ins and outs of the baker's profession. Get up before dawn and see what it's like to be a baker! Learn to bake several dozen types of bread. Use realistic bakery machines. Deliver orders to stores, earn, and invest. Use original recipes or experiment with ingredients. Every recipe is inspired by the real ones. Check the cookbook, use a database of original recipes, and learn to bake several dozen types of bread, buns, and more. Be precise – otherwise, your goods will not bake properly. Logistics is key! Plan your route to save as much time as possible when unloading. Hurry up and deliver warm bread to stores before opening. Remember that delays will cost you money! Choose your target: Stores need different kinds of baked goods. Bread and buns are just not enough –some expect croissants, bagels or muffins. Browse daily lists of orders, choose them and commit to regular deliveries. Raise your reputation and trust with the stores by making the deliveries on time.

Find the best ingredients: Manage and control the ingredient storage space. Order different kinds of flour, yeast, and additives from the warehouse. Check which ingredients are missing or which you're getting short of – otherwise, you may find yourself in a difficult position and unable to work on the orders!

Earn and invest: Invest your hard-earned cash in newer equipment that will let you bake even more products. Buy a larger delivery vehicle or machines for making other types of bread. Expand your bakery.

Bakery customization : Choose your own workshop equipment from the list of dozens of available machines and devices. Follow the manuals closely… or find your own use for them. Upgrade and customize your working space to your liking. Install more and more bakery machines as you progress through the game. Buy countertops, shelves, and tools. Create the perfect conditions for baking!

An open world with a changing customer base: From time to time new bakeries will appear. Respond to the needs of the market and invest in new equipment to avoid going bankrupt.