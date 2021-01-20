Balan Wonderworld Will Be Getting A Free Demo Next Week

Square Enix revealed today that Balan Wonderworld will be getting a free demo for people to try happening next week. The demo will go live on January 28th, showing off three areas of the game at three different points, keeping things roughly spoiler-free. The demo can be enjoyed with friends and family in local co-op mode or in single-player mode, on current and last-gen versions of the Xbox and PlayStation, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. You can read about all three levels below ahead of the demo, as the main game will be released on March 26th, 2021.

Balan Wonderworld World 1 – The Man Who Rages Against the Storm

Playable Areas: Act 1, Act 2, Boss Battle

World One is set in a beautiful farm, made up of rolling hills and giant crops. This mysterious world is woven from the memories inside Jose Gallard's heart, a farmer whose beautiful cornfield is struck by a storm. The boss lurking in the depths of Jose's world is Barktholomew, the embodiment of Jose's despair after seeing his cornfield being destroyed. Make use of a range of costumes to successfully complete this level, including the Jumping Jack costume that allows players to jump to places they just can't quite reach and the Dainty Dragon costume that uses its fiery breath to clear obstacles in its path!

Balan Wonderworld World 4 – The Boy Who Would be One with the Wind

Playable Areas: Act 1

World Four takes place in a fantastical setting born from the heart of Chang Haoyu and his love of the open sky, where bicycle parts and floating islands of all sizes are scattered through the sky. Costumes in this world that could come in handy include the Soaring Sheep costume that can float away by puffing up its fluffy fleece, and the Aero Acrobat costume that can soar through the sky and aim kicks at balloons and enemies!

Balan Wonderworld World 6 – The Girl and the Kitten

Playable Areas: Act 1

World Six follows the story of Cass Milligan, depicting the town where she meets a cute kitten. In this magical world built from Cass Milligan's fond memories, candy pieces and books float in the air and there are mysterious buildings full of moving gears. Costumes that will help players solve mysteries and perform powerful attacks include the Gear Prince costume that can spin switches with the gear on its stomach to operate machinery, and the Pumpkin Puncher costume that can shoot a rocket punch!

Players will also be granted access to the Isle of Tims – a base area and gateway to the three mysterious worlds. Here, players will meet the magical creatures called Tims; whose powerful abilities can help Leo and Emma as they explore each world and battle Negati! On the Isle of Tims, players can also harvest magical droplets from the colourful flower patches found around the island. These droplets can be fed to Tims in order to evolve their abilities.