Bandai Namco Announces One Piece Odyssey Coming In 2022

Bandai Namco had an interesting announcement this morning as we're getting a new One Piece game called One Piece Odyssey. The latest in BN titles involving the anime franchise will be a new RPG that marries an entirely different gameplay setup with an original story and new characters created and developed under series creator Eiichiro Oda. This game will be part of the franchise's 25th anniversary, as they aim to bring players "an authentic and immersive new entry rooted in canon", according to the team, which will also feature the original Japanese VO actors. We got more details on the game below, however, no release date set yet beyond the idea it will be released in 2022.

One Piece Odyssey is an RPG project fi lled with the unique elements of adventure from One Piece that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of One Piece and now is ready to be unveiled! Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.

A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy's missing straw hat… During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey fi lled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!