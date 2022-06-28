Pokémon TCG Reveals Deoxys VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck

Alongside the upcoming July 2022 set Lost Abyss, the Pokémon TCG Japan will release two special high-class decks. These decks include Zeraora VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck and Deoxys VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck. Both of these include cards that will not appear in Lost Abyss and will indeed be exclusive to this deck, including the main V, VSTAR, and VMAX cards which will be the main appeal for collectors. Today, let's show off the main cards of the Deoxys VSTAR & VMAX High-Class Deck.

Oh man, it looks like my favorite Deoxys Forme is getting the shaft. I love the look of Speed Forme Deoxys with its single noodly arms, so what a bummer to not see it. That is the only bummer of this product, though, as the cards we do get are stunners.

Normal Forme Deoxys is an appropriate choice for the Deoxys V, which gets vibrant colors and an electrifying visual effect from N-DESIGN Inc. N DESIGN Inc. also supplies art for the towering Deoxys VMAX which depicts this Mythical tank of a Pokémon in its Defense Forme. 5ban Graphics takes over for the gold-tinged Deoxys VSTAR which shows the highly powerful Attack Forme. All three cards are strong here and while the Zeraora VSTAR & VMAX Deck had the Zeraora VMAX as my standout favorite, I'm less quick to pick my top choice here. I like each of these cards equally. I hope that we'll see Speed Forme Deoxys show up on a V or VSTAR, perhaps as a promo or in another set.

