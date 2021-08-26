Bandai Namco Announces Park Beyond During Gamescom 2021

During Gamescom 2021's Opening Night livestream, Bandai Namco announced Park Beyond will be coming sometime in 2022 for PC and consoles. Developed by Limbic Entertainment, this is basically meant to be the next step up in theme park management games as you will be taking things to a new level beyond just buying rides and placing them. You'll actually be creating them as you go and making attractions never seen to the public. We got more info on it here along with a couple of quotes, as well as the official trailer for you to enjoy.

Developed by German-based studio, Limbic Entertainment GmbH, Park Beyond is a modern theme park game which enables players to explore the deepest recesses of their minds to create gravity defying attractions called "impossified rides". Players will be able to let their creativity run wild by utilizing the game's modules in innumerable ways to create unique attractions that will delight you and your visitors. With a deep theme park management system, a story mode peppered with a colorful cast of characters that will help or hinder you, Park Beyond expands the theme park simulation genre to consoles while delivering a new type of experience for PC players. Players will be challenged to embark on a journey to imagine, build, and grow a theme park so spectacular that it's legacy will live on forever.

"We are thrilled to announce Park Beyond today together with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. It's our ambition to combine deep management gameplay, a story campaign full of twists and turns, player creativity and our very own idea of 'impossification' into a modern game experience," said Stephan Winter, CEO at Limbic Entertainment GmbH. "Designing, creating and building rides and coasters which defy reality is extremely rewarding and our team has tons of fun bringing this vision to life and we can't wait for players to try it out themselves!" "Bandai Namco Entertainment America is excited to work with the extremely talented and innovative teams at Limbic Entertainment." said Lin Leng, Senior Director of Marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Park Beyond is going to ignite the imagination of players around the world with its unique and deeply rewarding gameplay features. We can't wait to see the resulting amusement park designs when players get their hands on Park Beyond!"