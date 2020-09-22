Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event

This week's Mega Buddy Event, which started today at 10 AM local time, is bringing a new Shiny Pokémon to Pokémon GO: Shiny Doduo. Doduo has been a surprisingly rare spawn since its release and has grown even more difficult to find as Niantic rolls out new Generations of Pokémon in the game. Now, Doduo will be a boosted spawn during the event, giving players a chance to finally catch this Kanto Normal/Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region.

Based on the extinct, flightless dodo bird, Doduo is unique in that it has become a rare spawn that not many trainers hunt… but that's about to change. If Doduo maintains its level of rarity after the Mega Buddy Event, the Shiny Doduo will have immense trade value due to its low spawn rate. Also, Doduo has a prominent gender difference, with the male having a black neck while the female's neck is the same tan color of its legs. The same difference is prominent in its evolution, Dodrio. Because of this, hardcore Shiny collectors will need to catch two Shinies of each gender in order to have the complete living Shiny dex entry of both Doduos and both Dodrios. For those who don't care about the gender variation, don't stop hunting, because these variations may, especially on rare Pokémon, carry weight when negotiating a trade with another trainer.

Currently, Doduo is spawning in the wild at a fair rate. It's nowhere near the level of Ledyba during its Shiny release with last week's Mega Battle Event, but it's spawning enough to make it a viable target for Shiny hunters. For those not finding enough spawns, Doduo is in raids but there's not yet any information about whether or not its Shiny rate is boosted beyond the normal wild spawn odds. Doduo will remain a boosted spawn throughout this current event, which will end Monday, September 28th at 10 PM local time.