Blood Bowl 3 Brings In The Norse For Season Seven

Nacon recently released Season Seven for Blood Bowl 3, bringing with it The Norse as a new team, as well as a new Arena Mode

Nacon and Cyanide Studio launched Season Seven of Blood Bowl 3 last week, as they have brought back the mighty force of The Norse team. You're basically fighting with Vikings in time for the winter, as they bring their own kind of strengths to the field and how you'll design plays. The season also brings with it a number of new additions, including the new Arena Mode for you to try. We have more notes below as the content is now live.

Season Seven

A new faction, the Norse : the Norse teams love a fight above all else! These cold-hardened players excel in melee, blocking in all directions and punching their way across the field. In addition to their brute strength, this faction can also count on their intrepid and versatile Valkyries… or even on a boar who distributes beer to his teammates!

: the Norse teams love a fight above all else! These cold-hardened players excel in melee, blocking in all directions and punching their way across the field. In addition to their brute strength, this faction can also count on their intrepid and versatile Valkyries… or even on a boar who distributes beer to his teammates! Arena mode, a new way to play : in this new competitive format, players must win a certain number of matches to win, while being careful not to lose too many matches, or risk elimination.

: in this new competitive format, players must win a certain number of matches to win, while being careful not to lose too many matches, or risk elimination. Eternal League is on the way: Blood Bowl 2's highly popular single-player mode will be opened up for in-depth community testing during the season, and will be available to all players from Season 8 onwards. The Eternal League will enable players to progress their teams ad infinitum by taking part in a number of themed competitions (opposing teams made up entirely of undead players, stadium caught in a perpetual blizzard, referee allowing cheating etc.)

Blood Bowl 3

Wars are no longer fought in the Old World since the populace decided to resolve their differences through a sport dedicated to the god Nuffle: Blood Bowl. However, just as much blood is shed in this sport as on the battlefields it replaced. Murder, mutilation, cheating, corruption, sorcery and even divine intervention are all fair game on the pitch, to the delight of every rabid fan!

