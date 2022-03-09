Bandai Namco Will Launch Gundam Evolution Globally In 2022

Bandai Namco took a moment during today's State of Play livestream from Sony to reveal Gundam Evolution will be released globally this year. This particular game will be the Gundam franchise's first-ever free-to-play hero shooter, which will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game will come with a roster of 12 playable mobile suits, as well as three objective-based game modes that will have you fighting alongside and against other players in 6v6 PvP combat. Ahead of the launch, there will be a Closed Network Test happening on PC from April 7th-12th. You can currently register for it on the game's website, but if you don't make the cut, there will be a console test later on.

Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter featuring 6v6 PvP combat. The game will offer three objective-based game modes: Point Capture, Domination and Destruction. The title presents a unique set of challenges that will require teams to craft and execute formidable offensive and defensive strategies to emerge victorious. Each playable unit in Gundam Evolution possesses its own unique combination of offensive, defensive and/or supportive skills capable of swinging the tides of battle. The starting roster of playable characters will feature 12 units, including the classic RX-78-2 Gundam and the iconic ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos. Additional mobile suits and customizable items can be unlocked in two ways: Capital Points (CP), which are accumulated in-game through gameplay, or EVO Coins, which will be available for real-world purchase. Closed Network Tests for Gundam Evolution will take place on the PC platform from April 7-12 and for console platforms in the future to test the game's online servers. Fans eager to suit up and hit the battlefield can register for the PC Network Test by visiting the Gundam Evolution Steam store page between March 9 – March 28 and clicking on "Request Access" under Playtest to apply.

"Rooted in the values of hope, peace, unity and victory, the essence of the Gundam brand is captured in full by Gundam Evolution," said Kazuya Maruyama, Executive Producer at Bandai Namco Online. "We cannot wait for franchise veterans of all ages–whose Gundam fandom may have sparked at different points in the franchise's 40-year history–and newcomers alike to unite on the Gundam Evolution battlefield and duke it out in their favorite mobile suits from across the Gundam Series and beyond!" "Gundam Evolution strives to balance approachability and mastery, making it the perfect shooter for players of all skill levels to enjoy solo or with a group of friends," said Ryota Hogaki, Gameplay Director at Bandai Namco Online. "With a variety of powerful mobile suits at their disposal, we hope players around the world will latch onto the thrill of epic mecha combat and fall in love with Gundam Evolution!"