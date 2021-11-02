Pokémon TCG: Sealed Blackout Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Blackout theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A true knockout in more ways than one, this Pokémon TCG deck features water-type and fighting-type creatures from the Base Set of the game, including a holofoil copy of Hitmonchan, the main card from the Haymaker archetype of the "1999-2000" format. Be it for collecting or playing with; prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 2nd, to place a bid on this awesome theme deck.

According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Blackout Theme Deck. This deck comes with a combination of water and fighting-type Pokémon that is sure to give you the one-two punch you'll need to blackout the competition. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! The deck guarantees that within the 60 cards inside you'll find a holographic card, but which one? Only way to find out is to buy it and look inside! Please note there's a price sticker on the front. The corners are lightly blunted and the wrapping has a small tear on the right edge. Overall condition is Very Good.

If you wish to bid on this sealed theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, November 2nd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!