Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Releases New Consequences Video

Check out the new video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, as Focus Entertainment highlights the consequences of your actions.

Article Summary Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD reveal "The Weight of Consequences" video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden.

Explore the impact of choice in gameplay, influencing story paths and character fates in a supernatural world.

Players tackle the role of Banishers, dueling spirits in North America’s haunting wilderness to save or condemn.

Anticipate the release of this soul-stirring adventure on February 13, 2024, for PC and consoles.

Focus Entertainment, along with DON'T NOD, has released a new video this morning for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, as they delve into what your choices bring about. This new video is titled "The Weight of Consequences," as they explore the conflicted motivations each character has and what is truly driving them. Sometimes, they are faced with making impossible choices, and every choice comes with unforeseen consequences that may shift the way their story goes. What choices will you make along the journey? You can check out the video down at the bottom, as the game is stills et to be released on February 13, 2024, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

"In a world where the souls of the departed roam, you play a couple of Banishers. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are experienced spirit hunters, entrusted with the daunting task of lifting a malevolent and ominous curse. After an ill-advised attack, Antea is killed, leaving her lover in solitude and profound despair. Torn between their vows to protect the living from malicious spirits and the nightmare of Antea's condition, they'll wander the eerie wilderness of North America to liberate her from her new plight… whatever the price."

"Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's mighty arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Uncover secrets, navigate mysterious landscapes, and meet memorable but tormented characters whose fates rest in your hands. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath, or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?"

