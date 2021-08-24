Bardock Features In Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards inspired by the Dragon Ball Z TV special, Bardock: Father of Goku.

It was always understood that the Dragon Ball movies weren't canon. This is mostly because they contained events that directly contradicted the main storyline. Dead Zone has characters meet Gohan for the first time, but the same characters meet him for the first time under different circumstances in canon episodes. Lord Slug and other early films (almost every one of them) take place during impossible time periods, happening on Earth before Goku went Super Saiyan on Namek but after the Saiyan Saga. They just don't fit. What did fit, though, were the TV specials. Bardock: Father of Goku and History of Trunks were embraced as an acceptable expansion of the story, but they would, later on, be contradicted by content showed in Dragon Ball Super. The film Dragon Ball Super: Broly wholly retells the tale of Bardock's discovery of Frieza's plan to wipe out the Saiyans.

What's so cool to me about the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, though, is that it embraces the multiverse. In this upcoming set, we have Broly as seen in the new canon movie as well as the version of Bardock, and his ally here Shugesh, as seen in Bardock: Father of Goku as well as a Super Saiyan 4 Bardock! It's madness, but it's awesome.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.