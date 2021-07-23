Bardock Goes Super Saiyan 4 In Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This set has introduced an update to Special Rares (or SPRs) which features a new texture to the gold foil on the cards. Previously, we saw this on the new Tapion, Android 18, and Videl SPRs. Now, let's take a look at some new offerings.

Here, we see two of Cross Spirits' focuses continue. We know so far that the set features artwork inspired by Dragon Ball Z's The Saiyan Saga, The Buu Saga, the film Wrath of the Dragon, Dragon Ball GT's Super 17 Saga, and Super's Tournament of Power. The Wrath of the Dragon and Buu Saga focus continues with this incredible Great Saiyama SPR. Whenever Gohan appears as the Great Saiyaman, he gets roasted for his costume… but somehow, this incredible SPR makes him look pretty badass. Maybe it's because you know the Super Saiyan 2 that defeated Cell is somewhere under that dorky helmet and years of studying, but hey — incredible card.

Then, we get some GT action with two Super Saiyan 4s. One which we saw in the actual series and one that is being a Xenoverse version of an established character. SS4 Gogeta appears here with some particularly nice artwork, while Goku's father Bardock, who could only ever dream of the idea of the Super Saiyan Legend, achieves the now non-canon GT's ultimate Saiyan achievement of SS4. Overall, Cross Spirits seems to be shaping up to have some of the most unique Special Rares we've seen.