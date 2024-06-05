Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akatsuki Games, Tribe Nine

Baseball-Themed RPG Tribe Nine Announces Closed Beta

Akatsuki Games have confirmed they will be holding a Closed Beta for their upcoming baseball-centric RPG game Tribe Nine.

The RPG features life-or-death baseball in a futuristic Neo Tokyo setting.

Characters in Tribe Nine offer unique abilities, allowing diverse team strategies.

Customize your party with various stats, equipment, and original builds.

Developer and publisher Akatsuki Games have released a new trailer for Tribe Nine, as the game will be getting a Closed Beta this August. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a baseball-themed RPG that was created by Danganronpa series creator Kazukata Kodaka. Tou'll be on a team in a league that plays games of life and death with unique characters across the league. The game will launch a special Closed Beta this August for both PC and mobile players, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer.

Tribe Nine

It's the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant "City" of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. Each character possesses a unique personality, with various battle strategies and methods that change based on the combination of your party members.

In Tribe Nine, players progress through the story by controlling characters and exploring Neo Tokyo, encountering battles and various other events on the city streets. Along the way, tasks come in one after another, such as acquiring items from streets and treasure chests, completing puzzles and other mini-games, and fulfilling requests from the town's residents. Each playable character has their unique characteristics, which is reflected in their skills and actions, so you can experience various playstyles depending on the character. In addition to leveling up your characters, you also have the freedom to select which stats to boost and what equipment to use. You could even try building a healer as an attacker! There are plenty of possibilities, so you can experiment with creating your own original build!

