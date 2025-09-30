Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight, Nyaight of the Living Cat

Dead By Daylight Reveals Nyaight of the Living Cat Collab

Dead By Daylight has revealed a new collaboration happening this month, as players will see new items from Nyaight of the Living Cat

Article Summary Dead By Daylight teams up with Nyaight of the Living Cat for a limited-time Halloween collaboration event.

Players can earn exclusive cat-themed cosmetics, including outfits inspired by iconic characters from both series.

The crossover introduces Kaoru’s Triumph for Yui Kimura and Oni’s Murderous Grizzly with a cute cat twist.

Look out for cameo appearances by Dead By Daylight favorites in recent Nyaight of the Living Cat anime episodes.

Behaviour Interactive has revealed a special collaboration for Dead By Daylight, as Nyaight of the Living Cat is making an appearance in the game. This collaboration brings fur and fear together for what they are calling a "terrifyingly adorable package." Fans of the manga and anime series will see several familiar characters have a bit of a costumed crossover with a number of the killers in the game, as you'll be able to snag several cat-themed cosmetics and a crossover cameo from some familiar faces of both properties. We have more details from the team below as the content will be live for the month of October. But like a lot of collabs, when its gone, its gone!

Dead By Daylight x Nyaight of the Living Cat

Starting things off with a resounding meow is the Nyaight of the Living Cat Collection, which brings two brand-new Outfits inspired by the acclaimed anime series. First up is the Kaoru's Triumph for Yui Kimura, which draws inspiration from the cat-loving Kaoru. Forget the right to bear arms. This is the right to arm bears. Next up is The Oni's Murderous Grizzly, a visceral Outfit that showcases the true meaning of bestial fury. That is, until you notice the innocuous visitor gently perched upon its head. Who is really pulling the strings?

When the cat's away, the mice will play. Fans of the anime series may have noticed a few familiar faces making a cameo appearance in several recent episodes: Commeowndo (Episode 9) and Tranformeows (Episode 11). Did you catch Dwight and Meg out in the wild? Whether you're a fan of the series, a cat lover, or someone who simply wants to see a bear wreaking wanton havoc, the Nyaight of The Living Cat collaboration is the best thing since cat videos on YouTube.

