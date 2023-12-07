Posted in: Awards Show, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Awards

Every Single Game Reveal Form The Game Awards 2023

We sat through the entirety of The Game Awards 2023 to see all of the trailers and announcements they revealed this year for you to read.

Article Summary Hideo Kojima's latest game OD teased, featuring a star-studded cast.

New Monster Hunter game announced, set to launch in 2025.

The Game Awards 2023 unveils astonishing lineup of upcoming games.

Major reveals include Brothers remake, Exodus, and new VR titles.

The Game Awards. That annual event where we watch two and a half hours of commercials with twenty minutes of award presentations. We joke, but let's be real, that is really what this show is about. Running as many ads for upcoming games as possible to get you psyched about what's to come over the next year or so. Some of the major announcements to come out of the event included the reveal of the next Hideo Kojima game, Matthew McConaughey joining the cast of Exodus, a new Monster Hunter game coming in 2025, and so much more. We have the full rundown of announcements for you below.

Thrasher

Brian Gibson (composer and artist for Thumper and bassist for the band Lightning Bolt) and Mike Mandel (Fuser, Rock Band VR, Fantasia: Music Evolved) have joined forces to create a new game, Thrasher. Brian and Mike (AKA Puddle) revealed Thrasher via an announcement trailer at tonight's Game Awards. The game will be on Quest and PCVR next year, with flatscreen versions to follow sometime after.

Dredge x Dave the Diver

Mintrocket's Dave the Diver and Black Salt Games' Dredge sailed into the collective hearts of gamers all around the world with their seafaring adventures that are as exceptional as they are different and a surprise collaboration between the two was revealed at The Game Awards 2023. New fish types, new recipes, and a new NPC all from the world of Dredge are to be added to Dave the Diver via the free Dave the Diver – Dredge Content Pack, which will be available December 15th for PC and Nintendo Switch. Take advantage of the chance to get both games at a discounted price with the Dredging & Diving Bundle on Steam, also available on December 15th.

Windblown

In Windblown, players become Leapers – warriors fighting to protect their home, The Ark, from the gigantic and deadly Vortex and its Sentinel minions. Like a bolt of lightning, players will freely dash through stunning open stages where each run is teeming with secrets to uncover. Players will be challenged to overcome the odds in relentless battles against the Vortex's Sentinels, hell-bent on taking them down and starting their run anew. Leapers absorb the memories of the fallen warriors who came before, learning how to master the fighting styles of their predecessors to unleash their full potential. Players will swap between multiple weapons and adapt to every situation by shifting their build on the fly as they progress through vibrant, layered environments. As players unlock more memories, they will be able to collect stronger and more complex weapons that will turn them into the ultimate killing machine.

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake

Endorsed by Josef Fares, the creative visionary behind the original game, Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake faithfully re-tells the remarkable heart-rending journey of brothers Naia and Naiee as they embark on a quest to save the life of their dying father. Built on the Unreal Engine 5, every step of the brothers' journey has been painstakingly rebuilt from the ground up for the most immersive story possible, whilst remaining faithful to the original game. As an additional bonus, the classic single-player experience is now also joined by local co-op, allowing friends to each control a brother's actions.

Exodus

In Exodus, humanity has fled a dying Earth, finding a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for survival. As The Traveler, you are humanity's last hope. Your job is to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful beings in the universe, the Celestials – humanity's greatest enemy. But there's a catch – Time Dilation. As Travelers on interstellar missions, days for you are decades back home. The sacrifices you make to protect your loved ones create unpredictable consequences that change your world — reshaping the future. Returning home, you confront the consequences of your choices. In Exodus, the outcome of those choices manifests at a massive level, compounding over generations.

God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla will be an epilogue to the events of God of War Ragnarök that follows Kratos on a deeply personal and reflective journey. Set after the decisive battle against Odin and Atreus' departure, Kratos has seen a path for himself that he never thought possible before. Brought to the mysterious shores of Valhalla accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos will enter its unknown depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past.

Big Walk

Big Walk is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking. Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You'll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless. Adventuring aside, there's plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend's binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

A free demo of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available starting January 11th. The exclusive Story trailer was also released along with this announcement, allowing players to learn more about the exciting story of the game. The free demo will allow players to try out by themselves the upcoming action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world, created by Ubisoft Montpellier. This custom demo gives a first glimpse at the epic journey that awaits them in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It will be available digitally on Ubisoft+, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns on a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.

Kemuri

Kemuri summons you into a realm where the unpredictable meets the extraordinary in an urban jungle where mysterious creatures – Yokai – hide amongst the population. Become a Yokai Hunter and use your FOX WINDOW to unravel the mysteries of the city and bring balance to the world. Dive into a thrilling adventure alone or with friends, hunt yokai in style, collect their powers, and face even greater challenges. Kemuri's world is a blend of traditional Japanese folklore, modern culture, anime aesthetics, and international flair, where supernatural wonders exist just beyond the vision of ordinary people. This world challenges yokai hunters to confront existential themes and moral dilemmas as they track and fight their prey in fast-paced combat. Collect a wide range of yokai – some malevolent, some friendly – to transform your appearance and access their paranormal abilities. Sprint, soar, and hunt across a chaotic vertical city, meet otherworldly characters, and experience a breathtaking anime world that exists in the space between our realm and the unknown. Where there are sightings of Kemuri… yokai are sure to follow. The only question that remains is: How will you Hunt the Unseen?

No Rest For The Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked introduces a hand-crafted world, rich in details and with an inimitable, "painting" art style. Players explore an intricate and vast island called Isola Sacra that allows them to experience verticality in a way that is unmatched in other ARPGs with spelunking depths of crypts, lush forests, and treacherous mountain passes. Each location is home to complex protagonists with their own problems, hidden treasures, ferocious creatures, and secrets to discover. With No Rest for the Wicked's brutal, precision-based combat system, Moon Studios is pushing the envelope on the art of combat. Fights in the game are animation-driven, direct, and tactile, allowing skilled players to combine visceral strikes and deadly moves. This innovative combat system results in a highly satisfying gameplay experience that is unique in isometric ARPGs, where skill and timing is required over simple "button-mashing."

Multiple SEGA Games

Crazy Taxi franchise – A whacky, high-octane driving adventure series where players must weave through traffic in an open play environment to deliver passengers to their destinations before time runs out.

franchise – A whacky, high-octane driving adventure series where players must weave through traffic in an open play environment to deliver passengers to their destinations before time runs out. Golden Axe franchise – A "hack and slash"-style series with close melee combat set in a fantasy world of beasts, swords and magic.

franchise – A "hack and slash"-style series with close melee combat set in a fantasy world of beasts, swords and magic. Jet Set Radio franchise – This franchise combines action-packed traversal around vibrant Tokyo-to with skating, self-expression through graffiti, street culture and rebellious themes.

franchise – This franchise combines action-packed traversal around vibrant Tokyo-to with skating, self-expression through graffiti, street culture and rebellious themes. Shinobi franchise – A series that utilizes ninja shuriken, ninjutsu, special attacks and more to defeat enemies in a mix of side-scrolling action and challenging environments.

franchise – A series that utilizes ninja shuriken, ninjutsu, special attacks and more to defeat enemies in a mix of side-scrolling action and challenging environments. Streets of Rage franchise – A "beat 'em up"-style series that pairs fast-paced fist fighting with fresh music set in a lawless urban environment.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the developers behind the original Budokai Tenkaichi series, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero brings the series forward to a new era by harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and pushing the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero also brings the franchise back to the original Japanese naming convention, where the original Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi was titled Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

The Casting Of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone, a heart-pounding narrative game set in the world of the hit horror multiplayer, Dead by Daylight. Developed by Supermassive Games, The Casting of Frank Stone, showcases the acclaimed studio's passion and expertise in crafting unforgettable cinematic adventures. Players will delve into a gruesome mystery where every decision matters, shaping the story and its outcome. Offering an unprecedented look at the wider world of Dead by Daylight, prepare to experience an original story that will appeal to both fans of the acclaimed horror franchise and newcomers alike. In this captivating nightmare, things are never as they seem. The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone's blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. ​

Visions Of Mana

Visions of Mana is the first mainline installment in more than 15 years. Visions of Mana will return to the series action-RPG roots and take players on a new adventure with protagonist Val, a soul guard assigned to protect his childhood friend, who has been chosen by the Faerie as the Alm of Fire to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the mana flow. The trailer features action-packed gameplay and showcases a vibrant world where players will be able to journey across a range of breathtaking environments and battle with an array of enemies and monsters, including fan-favorite Rabites, while exploring a world where the powers of nature and elemental spirits connect. Fans and newcomers alike will also get to experience new and evolved gameplay with real-time 3D combat.

Rise Of The Rōnin

Embark on an epic journey across war-torn 19th-century Japan in this combat-focused open-world action RPG from Team NINJA, the veteran studio behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders, and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease, and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.

OD

A Hideo Kojima game, OD explores the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film. The new teaser for OD also reveals Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Hunter Schaffer (Euphoria), and Udo Kier (Flesh for Frankenstein), who will play the lead roles in the upcoming project. Click the below image to view the latest teaser.

Jurassic Park Survival

Welcome to Jurassic Park: Survival. Players will take on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in an original adventure made for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise and those who revel in narrative-driven games. They'll be challenged to survive an intense mix of first-person stealth and action in thrilling encounters with dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond's vision. Players will be able to dive into a lush world full of wonder, mystery, and danger as two species separated by 65 million years come face to face in an all-new adventure.

Fortnite: Rocket Racing

Rocket Racing is a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks. Rocket Racing is developed by Psyonix, the visionary team behind Rocket League, and will be available to play on December 8, 2023 in Fortnite with an E rating.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

The latest video spotlights the emerging enemy threat that has consumed Metropolis. With the corrupted Justice League – Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and Superman – under Brainiac's control and the city under siege by hostile alien forces, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark must band together for an impossible mission to save Earth and take out the world's greatest DC Super Heroes. To find out how Amanda Waller recruited the members of the Suicide Squad for this dangerous mission, check out Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, the official prequel comic book series for the game. Available at participating comic book shops and e-tailers on February 6, 2024, each print version of the five-issue monthly series includes a free code that can be redeemed for a digital in-game item.

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

One of Warframe's most enigmatic antagonists, The Man in the Wall, has been endlessly shrouded in the unknown. Albrecht Entrati's ambitions helped kick off the events of Warframe's canon, as well as seemingly the creation (or invitation?) of our antagonist. In the modern day, venture into the heart of Entrati's secret lab and witness his clash against The Man in the Wall firsthand. Survive the crossfire between these god-like beings by facing off against an inconceivable new enemy faction created by The Man in the Wall, known only as The Murmur. Uncover a new weapon type in the form of Entrati's cursed Grimoire tome; bound in impossible imagery and deadly Void powers to decode his personal history and master plan… "don't be late." Warframe's most requested feature, Cross Platform Save, will make its way to 75+ million players in waves once Whispers in the Walls launches. All players are expected to have access to Cross Platform Save by the end of the year. Other features coming with Whispers in the Walls include a secret ally Syndicate, the 55th Warframe Qorvex, and even a post-launch update with a new Clan Operation: Gargoyle's Cry.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU invites players to step into the shoes of Zau, a grieving hero on a mission to bring his beloved father back from the grasp of death. Guided by Kalunga, the God of Death, Zau makes his way through mystical 2.5D realms to harness the cosmic powers of the warrior shaman. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU invites players to embark on a journey of spiritual healing, where the hardest moments unmask who they can truly become.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

"It's been 27 years y'all, why now? Because we made a promise." The creative minds behind Life is Strange at DON'T NOD Montréal are proud to present a brand-new story-driven journey through time – Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

The First Berzerker: Khazan

The Pell Los Empire has been saved – at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire. In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan's quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive, and ever-changing styles of battle. To survive the relentless onslaught of antagonistic forces, players must master the art of combat, upgrade character skills, and combine weapons and armor – each with unique perks. As players clear more difficult missions, they'll go head-to-head with intimidating bosses, acquiring powerful gear and abilities to unleash vicious combos and stylish yet brutal take-downs

Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth joins us in the Outlands starting January 9.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a brand-new space fantasy RPG with a journey through the immense worlds of the unknown. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines, the title composes an interstellar melody filled with surprises and rewards. During The Game Awards, Honkai: Star Rail released a brand-new world premiere trailer, reminiscing about Trailblazer's past journey, and more importantly, teasing the next significant stage – Penacony! Black Swan, a mysterious and elegant lady, who is the Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection, served as a special "observer" in this trailer, witnessing visually stunning details and highlights of the Astral Express Crew's former and upcoming expeditions, creating an immense buzz and excitement among players who are eagerly waiting for more thrilling star-chasing adventures in 2024 and beyond.

Marvel's Blade

Marvel's Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise.

Last Sentinel

Last Sentinel puts the spotlight on protagonist Hiromi Shoda and takes place in a futuristic world centered in what remains of Tokyo, Japan. Featuring an utterly unique environment, cast, narrative, and gameplay experience, Last Sentinel is soaked in the written, graphic, and theatrical history of dystopian science fiction.

The First Descendant

This new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant, created in Unreal Engine 5.2, features Descendants Valby, Viessa and a mysterious new face. Encouraged by her allies, Valby accepts her calling as a Descendant and prepares with her team for a sudden face-off against two monstrous Colossi threatening Ingris, their home. The trailer highlights the significance of cooperative gameplay and encourages players to be amongst the first to rise to the occasion in Summer 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new urban fantasy IP from HoYoverse, and our attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay. In this game, we would like to invite players to join the adventure in [New Eridu], the last shelter for urban civilization due to the calamity known as the [Hollows]. Together with a group of distinctive partners, players will fight alongside each other and unravel the mysteries in this post-apocalyptic world. Zenless Zone Zero features a one-of-a-kind art style, an exhilarating combat experience, as well as an immersive urban life experience. The forthcoming beta test will bring a series of updates including new stories and explorable areas, more playable characters, re-designed combat mechanisms, as well as a polished city with interactive urban gameplay.

Mecha Break

Mecha Break is a multiplayer / co-op mech combat game with customizable mechs, unique fighting styles, and intense coordinated action against ground and aerial targets. What makes it really stand out among other mech action games is that you can play co-op in squads of 3 or 6 friends, as well as compete in an intense 48-player battle royale mode. Mecha Break will no doubt delight fans of games like Zone of the Enders, Armored Core, and Gundam Evolution.

GTFO: The Final Chapter

GTFO's free Rundown 8.0: Duality expansion is the nerve-wracking conclusion to the game's story arc, which tasks a four-player team of prisoners to escape a hellish underground complex known as Garganta. GTFO has continually evolved since the game's launch in 2019, with Rundown 8.0: Duality being its twelfth free major content update, adding new missions (expeditions) to the game for more than 80 total. The content-packed GTFO: Final Edition treats hardcore cooperative players with hundreds of hours of paranoia, tension, and fear to last for years to come. Held against their will by a mysterious entity called "The Warden," the survival of GTFO's cast of unfortunate prisoners depends on a team's ability to communicate, coordinate, and manage their ammunition. As they travel deeper into the complex, searching for a way out, players will encounter increasingly horrific creatures, each posing unique challenges and requiring a different tactical approach. In GTFO, teamwork means the difference between life and a violent, visceral death. To The Warden, everyone is expendable.

Den Of Wolves

Rise from the underground of Midway City as professional criminals in the conflicts between rival corporations, operating within the city's cutthroat black market and offering your services to the highest bidder. Consider yourself a vital part of the ecosystem of industrial espionage, sabotage, assassinations — or "unauthorized errands," as the suits say. It's up to you and your assembled crew to successfully execute futuristic, mind-bending heists that blur the lines of reality. In Den of Wolves, dynamic and unpredictable moment-to-moment gameplay will challenge you and your team to adapt from stealth to full-on action shootouts (and back again) in thrilling scenarios. Private security forces ranging from augmented trans-human elite mercs to torrents of servile mechanoids will stand in your way. Still, if you rely on your weapons, hi-tech gadgets, and — most importantly — your trusted team, you will complete the heist and live to tell the tale.

Exoborne

Humanity is facing an unprecedented global collapse after the failure of its last hope, Project Rebirth – turning our world into a hostile place. You will explore a part of the southeastern US, being torn apart by brutal forces of nature. Public events, ever-changing threats by the world itself, and risky missions let players write their own stories each time they enter the world of Exoborne – like having an epic gunfight in a tornado. Players take on the role of Reborn, extraordinary survivors fitted with an implant enabling them to use the powerful Exo-Rigs. Equipped with this epic technology, they thrive in a world plagued by warring factions, deadly elemental chaos, and other hostile Reborns. Utilizing their Exo-Rigs abilities allows players to survive the fierce forces of nature and channel their might in combat and movement, making it the ultimate apocalyptic power fantasy.

Asgard's Wrath II

Awaken, Cosmic Guardian – The fate of reality lies in your hands. Travel across vast realms inhabited by the gods in pursuit of the Trickster God Loki, who threatens to undo the threads of the universe. It's up to you to battle gods and monsters alike as you take on one of the biggest and most epic scale Action RPGs ever experienced in VR. Alongside legendary Egyptian gods, you'll fight deadly warriors and awe-inspiring mythical creatures through physics-based, visceral combat with unique weapons and playstyles. Possess unique mortal heroes and convert loyal animals into your own warrior followers as you explore a massive, free-roaming and living world and solve mind-bending god-scale puzzles.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will conquer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Sept. 9, 2024. Prepare for the most satisfying and intense battle of 2024, continuing the story of legendary Space Marine Lieutenant Titus, voiced by Vikings and Taken star Clive Standen. Drive back the everlasting night solo or in an up-to-three-player co-op in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's epic new campaign. Unleash the Ultramarines' deadly arsenal and embody the unwavering brutality of the Emperor's greatest warriors to protect Humanity from the untold horrors of the galaxy, including the dark forces of Chaos!

Light No Fire

Light No Fire is a game about adventure, building, survival and exploration together. Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it brings the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.

Stormgate

Stormgate takes place in an all-new post-post-apocalyptic science fantasy setting where Earth is a battlefield between warring factions. Humanity has survived the Infernal Host's initial invasion and is fighting back. At gamescom 2023, Frost Giant unveiled Shroud–the faction-defining game system that separates the magic-wielding Infernal Host from their tech-based human counterparts. Shroud is a dark, swirling field of magic energy produced by key Infernal structures, allowing for powerful Rituals to be cast and providing significant advantages to any Infernal units within it. In addition, the development update video featured three key Infernal units – the worker Imp, the Fiend, and the Brute.

The Outlast Trials

Launched into Early Access on PC in May 2023, The Outlast Trials has been a phenomenal success, with over 1.5 million copies sold worldwide. For the V1 launch of the game on March 5, 2024, Red Barrel's will be unveiling a terrifying new trial – Toy Factory, where test subjects are pitted against the psychotic Mother Gooseberry. In addition, there are several new features in the V1 update, including new MK challenges created specifically for Toy Factory, full console and controller support, new character customization options, outfits, and an increased level cap.

Elphent Valentine in Guilty Gear ~Strive~

Ignite the drive within your soul! Sweet daydream bullet train Elphelt crashes onto the scene. Created by the Universal Will, Elphelt can easily overwhelm one's opponent with a mass arsenal of mix-up tools while remaining simple to pick up and play. Her love for nature and animals makes seeing anyone alone unbearable. As a head-first problem solver, she leads with impenetrable optimism. Following a battle with the Universal Will, she assumes a position within Illyria Castle, where she struggles to keep up with the work confidently. Although no one blames her for making mistakes, this fact weighs on Elphelt, and she runs off. Throughout her journey, she longs to bring smiles to people's faces, which she later finds to be in the form of a microphone. To this day, her band, "Speothos Venaticus," remains popular among the scene.

Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes Of The Fallen

Echoes of the Fallen unlocks a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more. For players who have completed the required quests, this new adventure begins before the base game's final battle, as strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Players will follow Clive and his friends during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire. There, they will unravel the terrible secrets that await within.

The Finals

The free-to-play, team-based shooter is available now on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The release sends eager contestants right into Season 1, where they get to celebrate the glitz and glam of Las Vegas — a new virtual arena filled with bright neon lights, slot machines, boxers, UFOs, and more — delivering an all-you-can-eat buffet of destruction and mayhem, and the first hints of the mystery behind the world's most explosive game show.

Skull and Bones – Closed Beta

Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will be released on February 16, 2024. The co-op open-world pirate action RPG will be playable through a new Closed Beta from December 15 to 18 before setting sail to all players in February with cross-play and cross-progression on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, Amazon Luna, as well as Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on Xbox, Amazon Luna, and PC to get the game three days early, on February 13. Skull and Bones is a co-op open-world pirate action RPG where you play by your own rules to become the most infamous pirate kingpin and build your smuggling empire in a perilous world. Craft a variety of unique ships, forge unlikely alliances, and take part in thrilling naval battles as you overcome the odds and bring mayhem to the seas. Be part of an immersive world that introduces new challenges and features every season. Under the pretense of learning from ruthless top dogs, shipwrecked ordinary men and women build their name across the lawless seas in the Indian Ocean. They had one aim in mind – to one day topple those in power and eventually compete with one another to rule as the most infamous pirate kingpin.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next generation in the genre-defining series. Launching in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam. The Monster Hunter series is now celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since 2004, the beloved co-op action RPGs have sold over 95 million units worldwide. In the games, players hunt larger-than-life foes across expansive natural environments. Each monster poses a unique challenge, so players must plan carefully, form hunting parties with friends, and utilize everything at their disposal to survive these thrilling set-piece quests. As a reward for overcoming their quarry, hunters can harvest the remains to craft equipment and upgrade their customizable arsenal for the challenges ahead.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!