Battle Brothers Is Headed For PlayStation & Xbox This January

Ukiyo Publishing and Overhype Studios announced this week that Battle Brothers will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation next month. The PC version has received praise for the way that it handles RPG elements in a turn-based strategy system, and with the game nearing five years since its release, it's about time it came to consoles. The official release date will be January 13th, and will come with a 20% discount when it launches.

Battle Brothers is a turn-based strategy RPG mix which has you leading a mercenary company in a gritty, low-power, medieval fantasy world. You decide where to go, whom to hire or to fight, what contracts to take and how to train and equip your men in a procedurally generated open world campaign. The game consists of a strategic worldmap and a tactical combat layer. On the worldmap you can freely travel in order to take contracts that earn you good coin, find places worth looting, enemies worth pursuing or towns to resupply and hire men at. This is also where you manage, level up and equip your Battle Brothers. Once you engage a hostile party the game will switch to a tactical map where the actual fighting takes place as detailed turn-based combat. Manage a medieval mercenary company in a procedurally generated open world.

Fight complex turn-based tactical battles with historical equipment and brutal injuries.

Permadeath. All characters that die in combat will stay dead – unless they return as the undead.

All characters come with their own background stories and traits.

Character development without a restrictive class-system. Gain XP in battle to level up your characters and acquire powerful perks.

Different weapons grant unique skills: split shields with axes, stun enemies with maces, form a spearwall with spears or crush armor with a warhammer.

Diverse enemy roster. All enemies have unique equipment, skills and AI behavior.

A dynamic event system with atmospheric encounters and tough decisions outside of combat.

Three late game crises – a war between noble houses, a greenskin invasion and an undead scourge –, plus one included in the DLC 'Blazing Deserts', add a looming threat.

Two full hours of orchestral soundtrack.

Three DLCs that add even more depth to the game: origins for your company, new enemies, locations, cities, contracts.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Battle Brothers coming January 13th to PlayStation and XBOX! (https://youtu.be/da1yQ1zttZg)