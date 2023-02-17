Battlefield 2042 Reveals Details For Season 4: Eleventh Hour Before it is released at the end of the month, Electronic Arts has revealed more info on what's to come in Season 4 of Battlefield 2042.

Electronic Arts and EA Dice have revealed new details about the next season coming to Battlefield 2042, as it will be launched at the end of the month. Season 4 will be known as Eleventh Hour, as players will be headed to South Africa this time around with a new epic map called Flashpoint. This particular setting with give you more of a head-to-head feeling rather than sporadically spread out, as you'll have to navigate the rocky landscapes and insane weather patterns, but you'll have plenty of space to use vehicles and a number of interior spaces for close combat. Which includes a new underground tunnel! The game will also see new weapons added and a Class system update. We have the notes released today for you to check out below, along with the gameplay trailer, as the season will launch on February 28th.

"Battlefield 2042's newest Specialist is ambush expert Camila "Blasco", who can use her reconnaissance training and customized tactical gear to move through the landscape without alerting any motion-based technology. Her X6-Infiltration Device prevents lock-ons from hostile devices, interferes with active spotting technology and creates dead zones, pinpointing and revealing enemy tech within its range until destroyed or deactivated. The Season 4 roster will also feature an arsenal of new weapons, a new vehicle, and gadget."

"The new short-range, pump action Super 500 Shotgun Sidearm is compact and meant for breaching purposes – but can also be adapted for extremely close quarter combat. The RM68 is an adaptable assault rifle loaded with a built-in silencer, offering counter-weight for improved stability and recoil control. The lightweight AC9 SMG has special receiver ergonomics to maximize control in fast hipfire exchanges. The new RPT-31 LMG has a low-rate-of-fire, heavy hitting rounds, a very fast bullet speed and a unique "flip-scope" attachment. Beyond these weapons, the SPH Explosive Launcher gadget's sticky explosives are capable of attaching to players, objects and vehicles, making it the perfect destruction tool and anti-infantry combat weapon."

"Battlefield 2042 players will soon be able to traverse through small spaces and protect soldiers in the new vehicle, the CAV-Brawler. Functioning as a team spawner, it allows allies to spawn next to the vehicle, even when full. This maneuverable IFV-type vehicle is complete with active threat detection and a close defense system that throws grenades in all directions, combating infantry threads in close proximity. Players can continue to define their role on the battlefield in Season 4 with the most recent Class System update, which assigns Specialists into one of four classic and familiar classes: Assault, Engineer, Recon, and Support. The Class System also redefines the gear and equipment Specialists will have access to, creating a more structured and understandable role for players. In addition, players can also expect to see a reworked version of the Discarded map later this season, featuring improved sightlines and visibility, variety of cover to improve infantry combat, better control points, entirely new areas on the map, and more."