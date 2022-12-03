Battlefield 2042 Reveals More Content Coming In 2023

Electronic Arts and EA DICE took time this week to give a glimpse of what's coming in 2023 for Battlefield 2042. The team posted a new blog in which they go over some of the improvements on the way for the game, as we get to see some of the visual aspects of what's going to change. There isn't a confirmation of major content; they don't go into finer details of what they're going to be giving you as far as weapons or classes and armament, but it is a bit of a roadmap for improvements to come.

"In Update 3.1, releasing later in December, you'll get to experience a new version of Manifest with HQ flags closer to the action, a tighter playspace, improved visibility, cover and sightlines, and pathing between flags improved to allow for more focused attack and defense of them. Then early next year, as part of Update 3.2, a new and improved Breakaway will arrive with a huge overhaul. We've moved the Oil Rig closer to action which in turn brings a more focused playspace. We've also designed new ways to play within the ice itself, as well as bringing entirely new flags based around updated areas of the Town and nearby Refineries. Take a look at these updated versions of Manifest and Breakaway in our Development Update video from last month."

"Update 3.2 will be a big one for us with the reintroduction of Classes to Battlefield 2042. All our existing Specialists will be placed within defined roles with a set of gadgets and equipment that best suit their purpose on the battlefield. While we're not revealing them today, our Season 4 Specialist will be placed within the Recon class. This will also be the final Specialist that we're planning to bring to Battlefield 2042. With the return to Classes and our roster of 14 in total, we are happy with the amount of Specialists and variety of gameplay that they will allow you to experience. So our focus will be continuing to listen to your feedback in order to expand the sandbox in other ways by bringing design and balance changes for your class-based combat, along with continuing to expand on skins and cosmetics to give you more ways to stand out on the battlefield."