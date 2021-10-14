Battlefield 2042 Reveals Third Multiplayer Mode With Hazard Zone

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed the third mode that will be in Battlefield 2042 as players can also dive into Hazard Zone. This mode will be more of an endurance test than just a battle to stay alive as they will be throwing you into a squad-based game that mixes up some nerve-wracking gameplay with sandbox tactics that really hasn't been in the series in a long time. The whole theme behind it is that "Every bullet. Every skirmish. Every decision counts." So they're basically going to give you a challenge you won't be able to easily walk away from. We got the rundown for you with images as well as the trailer, and you can read an extensive rundown on their website if you want.

Playable on all seven Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare maps, Hazard Zone is an extraction-based four-player game mode, in which players will build a squad based on playstyle. Each Specialist brings a new asset and characteristic to the squad. Players looking to create an offensive squad may consider Webster Mackay and Maria Falck, who bring mobility and healing on the move to the party. Those looking for a more defensive approach should focus on Kimble "Irish" Graves or Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, whose Fortification System and SG-36 Sentry Gun will help your squad lock down an area of the map. When the remaining Specialists for launch are revealed, players will see more ways to adapt their squad for their playstyle in the Hazard Zone. Players will want to create squads that are the best at achieving their objective of retrieving Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield. This task must be completed while fighting off opposing squads with the same goal, as well as environmental challenges such as an unyielding Tornado striking at unforeseen times, and deadly Occupying Forces that will drain resources and alert nearby enemies.

A Hazard Zone match consists of five main phases – Strategize & Equip, where players confirm their insertion point, choose their Specialist and select their loadout and Tactical Upgrades; Insert, deploying to the predetermined insertion points; Retrieve, where squads will deploy their Intel Scanner and face off against enemy squads, Occupying Forces and the world itself; First Extraction, the first of two options for ensuring survival; Last Extraction, where the remaining squads must fight over who will escape and who will die trying. The choices players make will greatly impact team success; choosing the right mix of Specialists, weapons, gadgets and Tactical Upgrades is the key to survival. Players will experience quick 15-20 minute, 32-player games with Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC or 24-player matches on smaller maps with Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Battlefield 2042 teams who successfully extract from Hazard Zone will receive a base reward, plus additional rewards based on the amount of Data Drives they escaped with. Players in Hazard Zone are rewarded in two ways: XP granted to their overall level progression/Battle Pass progress, as well as Dark Market Credits (DMC) — the currency players will use to select weapons, equipment and Tactical Upgrades at the beginning of every Hazard Zone match, giving them an edge in battle. These upgrades range from ammo increases, faster reload times and additional storage all the way to resurrections for fallen squadmates. The more Intel players gather, the more XP they gain and the more DMC they receive.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Battlefield 2042 | Hazard Zone Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/nkMiPwL8G1w)