BattleJuice Alchemist Launches Second Act Today

BattleJuice Alchemist has a new update out this week, as the team has released the game's second act with a new location and more

Article Summary Explore new location The Well in BattleJuice Alchemist's Act 2 update.

Discover new NPCs, increase your level cap, and learn new rituals.

Master deck-building with flasks in this unique alchemical RPG.

Experience procedural landscapes and hand-crafted quest towns.

Indie game developer Alchemical Works and publisher ESDigital Games dropped a new update for BattleJuice Alchemist this morning, as players have access to Act 2. Act 2 comes with a brand new landscape as you explore the Desert City known as The Well, a new set of NPCs to encounter, a vast wilderness to trounce through, more rewards, an increased level cap, and new rituals to learn. You can see more in the trailer above as the game is still in Early Access.

BattleJuice Alchemist

Juice, the alchemist, is called to Caribou Creek to fight the demons that roam the lands. As your unique version of Juice you explore the wilderness that once was New England. Fight evil in classic action RPG isometric top-down view and in bullet-time close combat. Find and craft items with game-changing powers. Master BattleJuice Alchemist's deck-building mechanics by arranging your compilation of flasks to suit your playstyle. Accentuate your character beyond character customization by using ritual magic as long-term buffs. Meet strange creatures from the Crossroads while the dark plot of BattleJuice Alchemist unravels.

Loot and Craft – As an alchemist, you wear no armor and wield no sword, but you rain down fire on your enemies. Find flasks with unique properties in the wilderness or craft them at your workbench. In deck-building fashion you create a compilation of flasks which you randomly draw from.

– As an alchemist, you wear no armor and wield no sword, but you rain down fire on your enemies. Find flasks with unique properties in the wilderness or craft them at your workbench. In deck-building fashion you create a compilation of flasks which you randomly draw from. Unique Skill System – In BattleJuice Alchemist, your flasks are your skills. Every flask can be used the normal way and, at times in a supercharged, "jucified" way for stronger effects. Some flasks have powers attached to them that drastically change their effects when used, which allows you to develop your own playstyle.

– In BattleJuice Alchemist, your flasks are your skills. Every flask can be used the normal way and, at times in a supercharged, "jucified" way for stronger effects. Some flasks have powers attached to them that drastically change their effects when used, which allows you to develop your own playstyle. Procedural Landscapes, Hand-crafted Towns – The world of BattleJuice Alchemist is separated into vast levels of procedural landscape. Every valley, sea, river, mountain, building, stone, tree, and item is placed by a unique algorithm. This allows you to continue exploring after you complete the main story. Quest locations are still hand-crafted to tell compelling stories.

– The world of BattleJuice Alchemist is separated into vast levels of procedural landscape. Every valley, sea, river, mountain, building, stone, tree, and item is placed by a unique algorithm. This allows you to continue exploring after you complete the main story. Quest locations are still hand-crafted to tell compelling stories. Dark Lands to Discover – You are influenced by daytime and weather effects, and so are your enemies. But they are also buffed by the evermore spawning demons' presence. Find dark altars to hold their influence at bay and discover many other secrets.

– You are influenced by daytime and weather effects, and so are your enemies. But they are also buffed by the evermore spawning demons' presence. Find dark altars to hold their influence at bay and discover many other secrets. Classic isometric ARPG action – Fight your enemies from afar in a classic top-down view. Throw explosive or freezing flasks at them, and prepare ambushes of explosive barrels. Use the "Frog Hop" flask to jump away from danger or right into close combat.

– Fight your enemies from afar in a classic top-down view. Throw explosive or freezing flasks at them, and prepare ambushes of explosive barrels. Use the "Frog Hop" flask to jump away from danger or right into close combat. Close Combat with Bullet-time – Enter close combat with an enemy, where you can interact hands-on by dodging or using smoke flasks to avoid being hit. Manage your resources and flasks during these intense one-on-one battles against your awe-inspiring enemies from the Crossroads.

