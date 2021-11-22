Beadle & Grimm's Announced Gold Edition Of Pathfinder's Absalom

Paizo has partnered with Beadle & Grimm's Pandemonium Warehouse for a Gold Edition of Pathfinder's Absalom: City Of Lost Omens. Like many of the D&D editions they have done in the past, this will be the same for this particular adventure where you'll get the base content, several maps, and a number of additional items to bring a sense of realism and interactive nature to the campaign. You can currently pre-order the box at the link above for $390, which will be shipped out sometime in February 2022.

AN ABUNDANCE OF MAPS: The Gold Edition will come with a large-scale map of the city, six (6) 24×30" battle maps, a map of the Starstone Isle, and a map folder with thirteen (13) 8.5×11" district maps with a place for GM or player notes on the back.

IN-WORLD PLAYER HANDOUTS: When the player is handed an Absalom broadsheet, or an invitation to adventure, the GM will actually hand these beautifully designed pieces to the player instead of simply reading them.

FACTION JEWELRY, COINS, AND COASTERS!: Absalom comes with its own unique factions and organizations and the Gold Edition will include three pieces of faction-related jewelry, a set of coins of the realm, including a collectible gold coin that can only be found in the Gold Edition, and a set of four in-world coasters sure to delight the players and help keep the GM's table stainless!

NPC CARDS AND LOCATION CARDS: Designed to ﬁt over the GM's screen, these cards will feature artwork of important Absalom non-player characters and key Absalom locations on the player side and important role-playing information or key location information on the GM's side.

ABSALOM GM SCREEN: The exterior features B&G original art, while the interior will give the GM the quick-reference tables and city-specific information needed to smoothly run their game.

BONUS ADVENTURES: These short adventures, created exclusively by Beadle & Grimm's for this edition, take advantage of areas, maps and important players in Absalom. They can be dropped in by the GM, or act as launching points for longer adventures of the GM's design.

ABSALOM, CITY OF LOST OMENS: Paizo's complete published book is included in smaller booklets that allow the GM to organize the parts of the city needed for a particular session, whether it be an individual district, the comprehensive list of NPCs, or the introduction to the city.

DEMIPLANE INTEGRATION: Purchasers of the Gold Edition will be emailed a code to unlock Pathfinder – Absalom: City of Lost Omens online on Demiplane!