Beadle & Grimm's Announces Adventures in Faerûn Map Collection

Beadle & Grimm's has revealed a brand-new massive map collection for Dungeons & Dragons, as they have several premium Forgotten Realms maps

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's unveils a premium Adventures in Faerûn Map Collection for Dungeons & Dragons fans.

This collection features 36 large canvas maps, handpicked from the Faerûn region in the Forgotten Realms.

Maps are created by renowned cartographer Francesca Baerald for ultimate in-world immersion at the table.

Set includes a custom DM screen with Icewind Dale, Baldur's Gate artwork, and Faerûn reference tables.

Beadle & Grimm's has revealed their latest epic product coming out for Dungeons & Dragons, as the Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn Map Collection. If the name didn't already tip you off, this is a set of amazing maps that specifically come from the Faerûn section of the current 5e world, all of which were created by cartographer Francesca Baerald specifically for this DM map pack. All of them have been printed on large 21" x 30" durable canvas to give everyone playing the best experience possible when using them for any campaign. We have the finer details below, as they are up for pre-order now, set to launch in December 2025.

Beadle & Grimm's Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn Map Collection

The World of Faerûn has been the setting for so many of the most epic adventures in Dungeons & Dragons history, as well as adventures that we've worked on with Dungeons & Dragons since we started as a company, that just made sense to bring you this Premium Map Collection full of beautiful maps from this amazingly rich and detailed world.

When we started working on this Map Collection, we knew that the first thing we wanted to include was a newly commissioned, in-world Map of Faerûn that DMs could share with their players to immerse them in the world of their adventures. Working with the extraordinarily talented Francesca Baerald, we commissioned a beautiful new version of the World of Faerûn map and printed it on sturdy canvas for a real in-world feel.

We then went through Adventures in Faerûn and picked 36 of our favorite maps to print as large region maps (12), large gridded battle maps (19), and additional adventure maps (5). Finally, we added a beautiful DM screen with iconic scenes of Icewind Dale and Baldur's Gate on the outside and Faerûn-specific reference tables on the inside.

