Beans: The Coffee Shop Simulator To Receive Huge Update

Indie developer and publisher Whitethorn Games announced this week they have a major update coming to Beans: The Coffee Shop Simulator. The game has been out since mid-2017, and along the way has earned a lovely fanbase who enjoyed starting up their own coffee shop and hiring a dedicated crew to make it the place to come chill in a pixelated world. The game has received updates here and there over time but nothing too substantial as they've basically kept the game running and improving it here and there when necessary. In fact, the last major update for the game was a free Halloween addition called "The Fall of Beansylvania".

Well, this new update, which will be made available for free on March 1st, is going to be a major addition to the game for fans who have supported it for nearly five years. We have the short rundown from the devs below, but this is an overall improvement to several areas. This is all part of the eventual expansion onto consoles with Beans: Fair Trade Edition, which will be released later this year.

Create, manage, and customize a coffee shop in this satirical tycoon game where you sell overpriced coffee, abuse employees, and watch your customers slowly lose their sanity. Beans: Fair Trade Edition features massive updates to the already impressive offering including new graphics, AI, and quality of life improvements. While Beans: Fair Trade Edition is less buggy than ever before, it still retains the rough charm that fans fondly remember. Totally replaced all animations, art, backgrounds, and images throughout the entire game

New Christmas level

New boss battles

Improved AI

Improved usability

Better level-flow throughout

Changed timing on certain events to feel more natural

Massive bugfixes throughout

New chiptune in every level

New cutscenes