Beat'em Up Brawler Fight'N Rage Comes To Next-Gen This March Fight'N Rage is finally coming to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as the game will drop for both consoles in early March.

Indie developer Seba Games Dev and publisher BlitWorks Games will be releasing Fight'N Rage for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game has already been out on multiple consoles since 2017, but now you can finally play the game, along with all of the updates released to date, for both next-gen titles. You can see the latest trailer down below as the game comes out on March 1st, 2023.

"Fight'N Rage is a brand new old-school side-scroller beat'em up. Inspired by the classics from the "golden age" and with an art style that mimics the aesthetic from the 90's arcade gems, this game pays homage to all classic gameplay features that makes this genre one of the best from its time! Play solo or in local co-op supporting up to 3 players. Combine skills and tactics to throw enemies, or fight one on one against other players or AI opponents. Explore levels and unlock new costumes, game modes, options, and playable enemies!"

New 120 FPS mode! Play with ultra-smooth frame rates in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S native versions!

Three main characters with unique movesets and attributes.

Alternative paths, cutscenes and endings that can change based on the selected characters and your own decisions!

Lots of unlockables: Improve your brawling skills, and you will get coins to unlock extra content like character's costumes, extra difficulty settings, sound gallery, CPU allies, new game modes, playable enemies to use on these modes and much more! No paid DLC!

Many game modes: Time Attack, Score Attack, Survival, Practice, Versus, and much more!

Explosive Combo System with only 3 buttons! Characters are capable of performing parries and several skillful juggle-based combos that can make your enemies blow up into pieces!

Fully responsive controls and intuitive commands. The characters can cancel normal attacks into special attacks, release themselves from enemy grabs and perform several chained movements.