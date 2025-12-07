Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digimon, Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger Reveals New Season Pass Content

Digimon Story Time Stranger has dropped new info about some of its upcoming DLC, as well as the Season Pass for all future content

Article Summary Bandai Namco reveals new DLC details for Digimon Story Time Stranger, including Episode Pack 1 content.

Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension features new digivolutions, side-story, and special questlines.

The Season Pass grants access to all upcoming content, including the latest Episode Pack 1 updates.

Explore over 450 Digimon, strategic turn-based combat, and parallel worlds in an expansive adventure.

Bandai Namco has revealed new details about the upcoming DLC content for Digimon Story Time Stranger, as they highlighted the content for Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension. The crux of this is you're getting a new side-story, as well as several new Digimon added to the game, further expanding your options. What's more, they are promoting the Season Pass to give you access to this and all future content in the process. Enjoy the trailer and info here as Episode 1 will be released tomorrow, December 8.

Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension

This new content will provide new Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon, including BlitzGreymon, CresGarurumon, Omnimon Zwart Defeat, and Omnimon Alter-B, and features a special questline that weaves together encounters across time and space. The DLC will be available to players who previously purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game, or can be purchased separately or through the Season Pass.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and the Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Tokyo, Japan – An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past… Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world's collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds – and change fate itself.

Journey between the parallel human world and the Digital World: Iliad, where Digimon reside. See the Digital World and its intricately detailed realms like never before, with interactive elements and special quests to explore. Enjoy dynamic turn-based combat that combines strategic elements with evolved battle components. More than 450 Digimon and deep customization options provide limitless ways to approach the challenges of battle and reveal the strength of the bonds formed with your Digimon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!