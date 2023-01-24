Become An Abnormal Security Guard In Interference: Dead Air Now you can play as a security guard having to deal with a bunch of sci-fi things happening on your shift in Interference: Dead Air.

V Publishing and indie publisher Fear Of Corn have announced their brand new sci-fi game Interference: Dead Air, coming out later this year. The game is a little bit of sci-fi fun as you play a security guard who comes across a lot of weird stuff while on shift in the middle of nowhere, and now you have to check out things to see what's happening and if you can help out in any way. Hopefully, its just a bunch of kids trying to tag the property. The game is due out sometime in Q3 2023, but for now, you can check out the trailer and more info below.

"Interference: Dead Air is a narrative-driven science fiction thriller set completely inside a small security booth at a mysterious institute in the middle of the desert. As a security guard, it's up to you to keep an eye on things inside and outside of The Barclay Institute. When the building is suddenly overrun by enemies, players will have to make some difficult decisions (or no decisions at all) to save the scientists trapped inside (or not). Players will have a few things motivating them throughout the game, including radio conversations with their best friend, a scientist currently inside The Barclay Institute. Juggle these radio conversations, track dangers on your map board and reroute power throughout the facility. If the stress becomes too much, players can always go back to goofing off and listening to the 80s synth jams on the FM radio. While each playthrough is only about 20 minutes long, the game's branching narrative will make it so that no two playthroughs will be exactly alike. Jump in again and try something different. Maybe save a few folks the second time around instead of watching TV. Or do absolutely nothing. We get it."

Actions Matter: Every decision the player makes (or doesn't make) is valid. Wanna be an asshole? Sure. A pushover? Go for it! Or you can just leave. We won't stop you.

Multitask: Monitor your radio, computer, and map to lead your friend to safety. You'd just better hope the power doesn't go out.

Tune Out: Your booth is outfitted with all sorts of distractions. Shoot a few hoops or unwind with a relaxing word search puzzle. We know you have a lot on your plate managing a massive security breach and keeping your best friend alive, but you do you.

Atmospheric Setting: The desert is spooky, mysterious, and kinda lonely… the perfect place to contemplate your worldly insignificance!

Original Soundtrack: The 80s called; they want their synthesizers back.

Replayability: A 20-minute(ish) branching narrative adventure that plays out in real-time, with no two playthroughs exactly alike.