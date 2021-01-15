Bedtime Digital Games Announces Figment 2: Creed Valley

Developer and publisher Bedtime Digital Games revealed their next game on the way in 2021 with Figment 2: Creed Valley. The game will be an official sequel to the 2017 title as this will continue the trend of being an action-adventure title in the same format as the previous one. But the game will come with a number of new changes that will make this one a lot more challenging than before. Right now the game doesn't have a confirmed release date beyond the idea that it will come out in 2021. It looks far more bizarre than it did before, which is great since this is all set to take place inside the mind. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer as we wait to learn more about the games' release date.

A surreal and sometimes dark journey set to evocative songs and soundscapes, musical showdowns and mind-bending puzzles await the player in action-adventure game Figment 2: Creed Valley. Armed with a sword and their determination, players will play the mind's Courage and journey through the bizarre world that is the human psyche, driving off nightmares from the likes of the angry Black Hog or the dancing Jester to restore peace to a shattered soul. Hone your sword: Hack, slash, and dodge in real-time action through the obstacles the nightmares send your way.

Rack your brain: Unravel mind-bending puzzles paving the path to restore peace, make that crumbling mind whole again with your solving skills.

Shift between 2 states: Open-minded? Closed-minded? Switch back and forth between the two perspectives to alter reality and matter.

Epic musical showdowns: Fight glorious, rhythmic boss battles set to colourful songs and fend off existential dread!

A surreal and stunning world: Explore beautiful hand drawn environments inspired by the human's psyche, halfway between Magritte and Disney.