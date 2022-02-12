Beholder 3 Will Be Launching On Steam In Early March

Alawar Premium and Paintbucket Games revealed this week that Beholder 3 will finally be getting fully released on Steam in early March. In the third installment in this series, you'll be taking on the role of a blackmailed landlord in the middle of a totalitarian state that resembles a lot of what used to be the Soviet Union, who uses the building to spy on his tenants to gather information they might find useful. But how far are you willing to go to turn over people to the state? And what are you willing to do to get out from under the government's thumb? We'll soon find out as the game will launch on Steam on March 3rd, 2022. You can read more about the storyline behind the game below along with the teaser trailer.

A totalitarian state that controls everything and everyone through oppressive laws, total surveillance, and intimidation. You are Frank Schwarz, a husband, and father who lost his cushy office job at the Ministry after someone set him up. The only way to avoid jail time was to make a deal with a high-ranking security officer. Now a government spy working undercover as a landlord, you must break into tenants' apartments, search them for contraband and eliminate anyone your boss wants out of the picture. At the same time, you'll have to spy and scheme against co-workers and superiors in the Ministry to work your way back up the ladder. Different factions are secretly vying for power over the Ministry and the country – play them against each other to your advantage. Can you get your old life back, or even something better?

Will you fight for change and truth or uphold the status quo?

Who are you willing to sacrifice to get what you want?