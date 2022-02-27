Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Pull Rate Quest Part Six

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, is seen because it has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Box Breakdown

Overall number of Holos or above: 13

Overall number of Ultra Rares or above: 7

Overall number of Trainer Gallery subset cards: 4

What we got

Holo Rares: 6

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 1

Alternate Arts: 0

Full Art Trainers: 1

Rainbow Rares: 1

Gold Secret Rares: 0

Character Cards: 3

Character Super Rares: 1

Black and Gold VMAXes: 0

If you have one major takeaway from this Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest, I'm thinking it's going to be how uncommon it is to pull VMAXes and VSTARs in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. There are multiple boxes where I didn't pull a single one of those card types, and I personally have found that, before this set, a booster box of a Sword & Shield-era set without a VMAX was an extreme rarity. I've mentioned before that I believe this is because of the fewer number of VMAXes and low number of VSTARs in the set, so it'll take another set to really see if VSTAR rates are going to be low.

When looking at this box, it's obvious that the Charizard Full Art V is a major win. Pair that with a Full Art Trainer, a Rainbow Rare, and a Character Super Rare and it's quite a strong box. Speaking of Charizard, stay tuned for the conclusion of this series where I write about how many boxes it took to crack before encountering the chase card of the set: the Rainbow Rare Charizard VSTAR.