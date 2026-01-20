Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Ichthys

Being and Becoming Releases New Steam Playtest

You can try out a new playtest for the atmospheric Metroidvania game Being and Becoming, as it has launched on Steam this week

Indie game developer Ichthys and publisher Critical Reflex have released a new playtest for Being and Becoming on Steam this week. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an atmospheric Metroidvania that has you playing as a warrior inside a dying kingdom, being tethered by "the collective dream of thousands of would-be martyrs." It's up to you to stop whatever's causing it to rip apart. Enjoy the trailer and info here as you can join the playtest now for a limited time.

Being and Becoming

You are a would-be martyr, rescued from a watery grave and plunged into the Collective Dream: defy the prophecy of The Word, defeat the corrupted, gain new weapons and abilities from those who came before, and save the Dream by breaking the other dreamers free of the tyranny of The Word. Don't let beauty dull your vigilance: the deeper you descend, the more treacherous the world becomes.

Discover Echoes of the Past: Follow in the footsteps of the divers who came before you and take what they no longer need. Find new weapons and abilities to help you explore the Collective Dream.

Expand Your Arsenal : Assemble an array of weapons wielded by noble spirits ensnared within the torment of The Word. Weave intricate combinations of attacks to annihilate your foes.

Explore an Interconnected World: Venture across a vast, interconnected world which unfolds with unique visual style and mechanics.

Gorgeous Pixel-Art Aesthetic: From picturesque to grotesque, each location has its own ambience and feel, decorated with detailed handcrafted backdrops. Each boss has a distinctive personality, emphasized not only by the story, but with dozens of unique animations and environmental interactions.

Fully Voiced-Over Characters & Atmospheric OST: A diverse cast of charming and terrifying voice-acted characters and bosses. The soundtrack is filled with dynamic and atmospheric tracks that are both shaped by and directly shape gameplay.

