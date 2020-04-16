Bernie Sanders Endorses TCGPlayer Union For Magic: The Gathering

COVID-19 has been raging all across the globe and has been especially bad in the United States, namely New York State. As it were, many cases of Coronavirus have popped up daily, and the death toll continues to rise. Despite this, TCGPlayer has had a major issue regarding the healthcare insurance of their employees. Some employees have claimed that their insurance costs have doubled in recent months. For this reason, TCGPlayer's workers have unionized, and in the process, they've gotten support from Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Today, Senator Sanders voiced his support for the union in an unexpected but inspiring turn of events. Via Twitter, he gave his seal of approval to SEIU Local 200 United, the union rallying behind the workers at TCGPlayer.

I support @seiu200united and TCGPlayer warehouse workers work to organize a union. Now more than ever, workers need a union contract to protect their wages, benefits, and safety on the job. https://t.co/N3FUldba2r — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 16, 2020

This marvelous happening has been covered by various news outlets already, but Senator Sanders' thumbs-up is still something that is novel and surely very welcome amongst the workers from the Syracuse, New York-based web store. This line of action from Senator Sanders has been so welcome, in fact, that Twitter users in the Magic: The Gathering community @AltersALK and @ItsUncleEvan have collaborated on making a custom card with his likeness on it (for those of you who are wondering what the card is, it's a custom version of Rhystic Study).

While TCGPlayer has been reached for comment, they did not get back to us about prior discussion topics we have tried to reach to them about. Furthermore, they have declined to comment on other news outlets' inquiries on the topic at hand. Nonetheless, if they do make a statement, we will report back on this issue when applicable.

What do you think about all of this as a consumer? Is TCGPlayer in the wrong for messing with insurance rates amid a pandemic? Are the workers right to unionize? Let us know your thoughts on this matter in the comments below!