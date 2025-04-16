Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Best Served Cold, Rogueside

Best Served Cold Confirmed For Release This May

There's a new murder mystery video game on the way called Best Served Cold, set to be released on Steam early next month.

Article Summary Murder mystery game Best Served Cold by Rogueside launches on Steam this May.

Set in an alternate history Europe, solve mysteries at a speakeasy bar called The Nightcap.

Engage with 22 unique characters, uncover secrets, and tackle five thrilling cases.

Mix drinks and gather clues to save your business amidst the backdrop of wartime strife.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside has revealed their latest murder mystery game, Best Served Cold, will be coming out this May. You're in an alternative history in Europe trying to solve a murder in an old-fashioned bustling speakeasy, where everyone else is a friend saying they're trying to help you solve it. You can check out a new trailer showing off more of the game heree as it will be released on May 5, 2025.

Best Served Cold

In an alternate history Europe, "The Nightcap" is the last speakeasy in town, and you're pouring the drinks… while your customers spill their secrets. Mix and serve cocktails with a twist, as you become a detective while trying to save your bar. Listen to your clienteles' stories and learn about their lives as you unravel a mystery that touches every layer of Bukovie society, from the drunken dandies splashing cash on cocktails, to the crooked cops and seedy lowlifes who try to rope you into their shady schemes.

A good bartender knows the art of conversation is just as important as the ability to pour libations, so listen carefully and keep your wits about you as you delight, charm or even threaten your patrons to get the information you need. With a cast of 22 unique and engaging characters, it's up to you to choose who you can trust, who will have your back… and who will stab you in it! Over the course of five cases, you'll have to explore every clue and question every suspect to save lives… and save your business. It's time to flip that sign to open, turn up the jazz and welcome your first customers of the night.

Bukovie may be a city in strife, with labor strikes, rationing, unrest, and the shadow of war looming, but instead of cowering in fear, the citizens flock to dance halls and speakeasies. Crumbling grandeur might inspire melancholy, but that's nothing a stiff drink won't cure. In a world of dwindling light, your speakeasy is a bonfire in the night. Though the city may soon burn, cocktails are always… best served cold.

