Bethesda Softworks Shows Off More Of Ghostwire: Tokyo

Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks released a new trailer today for Ghostwire: Tokyo during PlayStation Showcase 2021. This particular trailer gives you a better look at a couple of things, specifically the Hannya which serves as the big bad boss in this particular game. We're given glimpses into the story, or what little we can make of it, and the hero who somehow has seen into the darkness and lived to fight them off. All of the spirits who claim the streets as the world is slowly being transformed into something different are powerful and terrifying, all of them doing a little something different but working in line with the words of Hannya. This is truly a cool horror game but a lot of the mechanics and features in it will set it apart from the pack when it comes out. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released for PC and PS5 sometime in the Spring of 2022.

Hannya has unleashed a catastrophic fog upon Tokyo that wipes out most of its population. In the aftermath, he leads the Faceless, a menacing group of loyal zealots who bend to his will. Where smiling citizens once walked now stands an army of one-of-a-kind creatures only Tango Gameworks can create: The Visitors. Inspired by Japanese legends, folklore, and tales, The Visitors are striking, imaginative enemies that lurk throughout Tokyo. Many characters are from famed dark stories like "Kuchisake-onna," characters that stay true to Tango's desire to honor Tokyo through an authentic, never-before-seen game world. Awakening in the famed Shibuya Crossing, Akito finds himself partially possessed by a strange spirit and surrounded by the dangerous creatures invading Tokyo. Desperate to ensure the safety of his sister, Akito must ally with the spirit and master powerful abilities to battle his way through Tokyo's dangerous streets.

