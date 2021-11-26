Beyond A Steel Sky Releases New Developer Diary

Microids and Revolution Software have released a brand new developer diary showing off more content for Beyond A Steel Sky. This particular video features Charles Cecil, CEO & Game Director at Revolution Software, as they go a little more in-depth on the game's lore as they are bringing this new perspective on a classic to life. Since this is a spiritual successor, they are having to bring people up to date on what's happened previously in the franchise and how they are approaching reintroducing a familiar character to some to a brand new audience who may be checking it out for the first time. You can check out the new diary below.

In Beneath a Steel Sky, you play as Robert Foster, who was brutally abducted from his village in the wasteland, his village obliterated, now alone with his best friend Joey, the A.I. he built as a child. They later find themselves in Union City, where they'll have to save the oppressed citizens living there from the dictatorship established by LINC, the A.I. controlling every aspect of people's lives and turning the whole thing into a totalitarian state.

Beyond a Steel Sky reintroduces Robert Foster as the main protagonist, coming back to Union City ten years after the events from the original game. But this time, Union City seems like a utopia in which people are happy, thanks to the efforts of a new A.I. "Of course, every utopia is never quite what it seems," playfully declares Charles. As evidenced by the presence of a class system in this society, with a surprising twist: in Union City, the wealthiest live as close to the ground as possible, while the poorest and the droids live on the upper levels.