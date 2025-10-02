Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Daredevil Announced For Marvel Rivals Season 4.5

The latest mid-season update for Marvel Rivals will bring The Man Without Fear, as Daredevil comes in with his own unique skills

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the latest major character coming to Marvel Rivals, as Daredevil will be added as part of Season 4.5: Heart of the Dragon. The character will come with his own special abilities related to being a blind superhero, as you'll be able to detect people from a distance and prepare to fight them on your terms. We have more details about his addition below, along with more of what to expect from the mid-season update, as the content will launch on October 10, 2025.

Daredevil

Daredevil (Duelist) – Daredevil's iconic radar sense makes all evil visible; nothing escapes his "sight." In combat, he can pick a priority target based on the situation, use his agility to close the gap, and unleash rapid attacks with his Billy Clubs. When facing tough opponents, Daredevil taps into The Beast's power, amplifying his martial arts for even more deadly strikes! Activate his Ultimate Ability, and Daredevil fully unleashes The Beast. Any enemy who dares look at him will be gripped by fear, awaiting his cold justice!

Marvel Rivals – Season 4.5: Heart of the Dragon

Season 4.5 will be introducing a highly requested feature: cross-platform progression! The development team has made this feature a top priority, and to ensure a smooth launch will be inviting a small group of players to test and provide feedback during Season 4.5. Cross-progression will then officially launch for all players in Season 5.0. Rank and leaderboard position will remain separate for each platform. When players compete on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, their career battle stats and rank are tracked independently for each device.

This update also brings another round of Team-Up Ability adjustments such as removing Ragnarok Rebirth (Hela – Thor) and taking Namor out of Gamma Charge (Hulk – Namor/Black Panther). Two brand-new Team-Up Abilities are coming: Bestial Hunt (Daredevil – The Punisher) and Deep Wrath (Hela – Namor). Next, there will be a special Halloween event and themed costumes so players can celebrate this mysterious and lively season together! And finally, Season 4.5 will also introduce an exciting new mode, with details to be revealed at the Thailand Game Show on October 17.

