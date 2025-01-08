Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Big Helmet Heroes Confirms February Release Date

After being teased for several months, Big Helmet Heroes finally has a release date, as it will arrive on PC and consoles in early February

  • Big Helmet Heroes by Exalted Studio lands on consoles and PC February 6, 2025.
  • Experience thrilling solo and couch co-op gameplay, perfect for friend-filled sessions.
  • Enjoy cutting-edge animation and vivid battles with 4 unique combat styles.
  • Explore imaginative worlds with special hero powers, enhancing gameplay excitement.

Indie game developer Exalted Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have finally given their new game, Big Helmet Heroes, an official release date. After being teased for several months, we now know the game will be released on all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, on February 6, 2025. Along with the news comes a brand-new trailer, which you can check out above as we watch out the next month.

Credit: Dear Villagers

Big Helmet Heroes

Big Helmet Heroes isn't just an exhilarating solo adventure; it's also an absolute blast when experienced as a couch co-op game. Gather your friends for a gaming session filled with laughter, camaraderie, and epic battles. Strategize together, combine your unique abilities, and dive into the action-packed world of Big Helmet Heroes for an unforgettable cooperative gaming experience that's bound to keep you entertained for hours on end.

  • Cutting-Edge Animation: Immerse yourself in a game that pushes the boundaries of animation. Our state-of-the-art visuals breathe life into each hero and environment, making every battle spectacularly vivid.
  • Dynamic Combat Styles: Harness the power of 4 distinct combat styles. use your surroundings to your advantage by wielding whimsical and funny weapons.
  • Co-op Gameplay: Co-op Gameplay: Experience the joy of cooperative gameplay in local co-op mode. Tackle enemies together, strategize your next moves, or just enjoy the chaos of battling side by side with your friend.
  • Expansive, Imaginative Worlds: Explore levels that push the boundaries of creativity, each more surprising and visually stunning than the last. The vibrant backdrops and intricate designs set the stage for unforgettable adventures.
  • Unique Hero Powers: Unique Hero Powers: Each hero comes with their own special abilities that can demolish obstacles and enemies alike. These superpowers are not only unique but also visually explosive, adding an extra layer of excitement to your gameplay.

