Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 Announced For PC & Consoles

Manager Games S.A. revealed this past week that they're working on Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 for both PC and consoles. Developed by Polish studio Punch Punk S.A., this game is designed to put you in the middle of running your own bike shop for the community and working to build, repair, and even put new life into several different models. You'll go through several different mechanics in the game such as the career of a bike mechanic working the day-to-day, Servicing bikes from everything to servicing, repair, assembly, and testing. Dealing with multiple orders at once as well as working with several different kinds of bicycles and components.

You'll have the main story mode as well as a sandbox mode to mess around with as you'll do everything from picking the frame and parts to building it to testing it out on one of several courses depending on what you build. The game is currently slated for release sometime in early 2023, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 is a realistic simulation where you take on the role of a bicycle mechanic. The gameplay is based mainly on repairing, servicing and assembling unique bikes as part of your orders, as well as developing your workshop and testing out equipment. Players will have a dozen or so types of tools and repair stations at their disposal.

The developers promise a wide variety of equipment. The main bike categories will include city, mountain (MTB), and road variants – from simple models to ultra-modern designs for high-performance characters. In Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023, each bike model will consist of several dozen different parts. The simulator will offer plenty of realistic elements – for example, wheels of various sizes, many types of drives and shock absorbers, frames made from various materials, and unique technologies.