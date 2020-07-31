Bite The Bullet Gets A New Trailer As You Discover Synthmode

Graffiti Games and Mega Cat Studios dropped a new trailer this week for Bite The Bullet as the game will now be coming to PS4 as well. The action RPG has been toted as the first "Run & Gun & Eat" game as what you end up devouring for sustenance determines the perks you get along the way. Now the devs have introduced a new mode in this latest trailer as you're getting Synthmode, where the music and the colors around you change to give you more of a futuristic vibe as you battle your way through hordes of enemies and weird menu choices. While we don't have a date for the PS4 version yet since it's just been announced, we know the game will drop onto PC on August 13th, followed by Switch and Xbox One versions on August 14th. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer!

Bite The Bullet is the world's first Run & Gun & Eat. In this roguelite RPG shooter you must eat enemies, bullets and more to powerup your character, weapons, and abilities. Gun down zombies, robots and giant mutant bosses with a barrage of bullets before chowing down on their corpses to craft new weapons, unlock new abilities and special attacks, and transform into a powerful Zombro form to smash foes. Explore four character classes and a skill tree based on your diet – and remember, you are what you eat! How you play is driven by how you choose to eat. The carnivorous Gorivore or vegan Slaughterer of the Soil that have their own unique abilities and perks, changing how you defeat enemies and navigate levels. Customize your character with every choice and every bite. Maximize your build for your playstyle, run the world again with a different diet for a new challenge, and team up with a friend in co-op to ramp up the bullets and the calories.