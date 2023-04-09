BKOM Studios & Paizo Partner For Two New Pathfinder Projects Pathfinder will be getting some new interesting content down the road as Paizo has partnered up with BKOM Studios.

Paizo revealed a new partnership this week as they will be working with BKOM Studios to create two new items for the Pathfinder franchise. If you're not familiar with BKOM, they are the minds behind several TTRPG releases such as Sunday Gold, Overloot, Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation, Little Lords of Twilight, and more. The two companies revealed in a joint press-release that they will be joining forces to bring two new video games based on Pathfinder to the market, with one of them launching on Steam later this year, and the second in the early stages of development. However, the team did not go into details as to what those games would be or even gave us an idea of what to expect down the road as far as genres. We have quotes from both companies down below.

"We are so excited about this collab," says Frederic Martin, CEO of BKOM Studios. "We absolutely love roleplaying games (lots of us at BKOM are already part of that community) and already were fans of the Pathfinder brand. In Paizo, we found the ideal partner with whom to collaborate to materialize a common vision. After 26 years in this industry, there are people whom you know you want to work with again. And John Feil (Director of Licensing at Paizo) is definitely one of them. We can't wait to reveal more about the projects we've been working on with John and his colleagues," he adds. "The upcoming titles are perfectly aligned with BKOM's vision to bring unique and meaningful gaming experiences on PC and consoles."

"We at Paizo are incredibly excited to be working with BKOM," says Mark Moreland, the company's Director of Brand Strategy. "Their track record is impeccable, and we can't wait to expand the Pathfinder brand into new digital spaces with them."