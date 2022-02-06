Black Book Announces New DLC Called "Endless Battles"

Indie developer Morteshka and publisher HypeTrain Digital unveiled a brand new DLC pack coming to Black Book called Endless Battles. As you may have guessed from the title, this isn't going to be a walk in the park for even the most experienced player. This DLC is a new roguelike mode that will be available as a separate game mode. This time around, the entire focus of the game will be based on card-based combat, as well as your preparation skills, and tactical acumen throughout the battle. Storyline-wise, Vasilisa will have only three days to reach her final destination, which is an epic battle with Satan himself. We have more details and a trailer for it below as the DLC will come out on February 18th for $5.

The Endless Battles mode is a challenge to your tactical and strategical ability. Help Vasilisa reach the depths of Hell and face Evil itself, in just three days. There are a few paths down below, however, all changing during the night. Your journey will not be easy…and full of combat. To reach the end goal, you will have to travel down the branching paths that change every night. Combat against minions and bosses alike, bind your Black Book to have the right spell combinations, and don't forget about the trinkets! A well-chosen charm will be the difference between life and death. You can also expect new music, events, and new challenges. Battle against foes of all kinds: Develop strategies to defeat minions and bosses alike.

