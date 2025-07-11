Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert - Trailborn

Black Desert Console Has Released New Deadeye Class

Black Desert Console is headed to the wild west, of sorts, as they have added the new Deadeye class in the game's latest update

Article Summary Black Desert Console introduces the new Deadeye gunslinger class for fast-paced, high-powered combat.

Explore Ulukita, a newly added region south of Mediah featuring four unique monster zones and rare loot.

The Trailborn update includes exclusive limited-time items, pets, and a special in-game title for adventurers.

Update is live now on both Xbox and PlayStation with new challenges and treasures across the Exalted Land.

Pearl Abyss released a new update this week for Black Desert Console, as the Trailborn update adds a new character class, area, and item pack. The game is going into the wild west, to a degree, as they have a brand-new gunslinger class known as the Deadeye, who basically packs almost every kind of gun you could ever need. And you'll need them if you venture south into the new land of Ulukita, filled with its own set of monsters, dangers, and treasures to find. We have more details about the update here as it's now live for Xbox and PlayStation.

Black Desert – Trailborn

Ulukita – Exalted Land: Adventurers can now venture into Ulukita, a newly discovered region teeming with ancient secrets and powerful monsters. Located south of Mediah's Altinova, Ulukita introduces four new monster zones, including the haunting City of the Dead and the treacherous Tungrad Ruins. Adventurers can also seek out powerful and rare items, including Ator's Shoes and Lafi Bedmountain's Upgraded Telescope, as they face new challenges across the Exalted Land.

