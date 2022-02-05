Dragon Ball Super Card Game Upsets Market With Latest Exclusive Drop

Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors will want to key in to this one. The latest episode of DBSCG Direct has been posted by Bandai after a long stretch of no new content. This YouTube series features two DBSCG developers who discuss the hobby, debut new cards, and speak directly to the card game's diverse community of competitive players and collectors alike. This time, the focus of the episode was the Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 World Championship. Previously, I have covered the exclusive cards given in this event right here at Bleeding Cool… but now, this episode of DBSCG Direct takes us beyond the digital images previously shown and gives players a look at what the cards given to the championship players look like in person.

Above, you can see a special, gold foil rendering of the Son Goku, Supreme Warrior Leader card that was given to players. You may not recognize this card if you haven't been following Bleeding Cool's Realm of the Gods coverage, as this card has yet to be released in its standard version. It will be part of Realm of the Gods, the next main Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release which isn't due to hit shelves until March 2022. Not only did the championship players receive this exclusive, stamped version of the Son Goku Leader, but they received every single Realm of the Gods Leader that will be in that forthcoming set. All of those cards got this exclusive treatment.

Probably the most talked-about item other than the metal cards that was given to championship players is the Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power SCR. This Secret Rare is one of the most valuable cards in the hobby even in its normal form. The 2021 World Championship version of this card features a textured stamp and altered foiling. The value on this card will likely be something that Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors have rarely seen. That is, if any of the players who got it even opt to sell this incredibly rare item.

To say that this will cause an upset in the DBSCGmarket will be an understatement. It is truly the seller who will dictate the value of these cards, as there will be so few on the market.

The full episode can be enjoyed here.

Bandai has also announced that the next episode of DBSCG Direct will reveal the first-ever Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare, a new rarity set to debut in March's Realm of the Gods.