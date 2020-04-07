Black Desert Mobile Receives New Additions Including Boss Rush Mode

Black Desert Mobile just got an awesome new update this week that had added a number of new features and modes to the mobile title. The three big additions that Pearl Abyss has added are a new boss mode, a PvP ranking system, and map to help you find your way around their mobile MMORPG. A couple of those have been items that the community has been requesting on social media for a while, so to see them be added is pretty cool. Especially the Boss Rush mode which the most hardcore of players will probably enjoy running through. Here's a rundown of the new features, courtesy of the developers.

Boss Rush Mode – This mode brings back the biggest and baddest Black Desert Bosses for Adventurers to take on once more. Defeating these bosses this time around gets you more loot and deeper boss knowledge. But watch out, the bosses will have different attacking patterns and phases from their original appearances, so you'll need to stay on your toes to win their coveted loot.

PvP Arena Ranking – The PvP Arena mode now has a ranking system for players to compete to be the best of the best. Ranking starts after the completion of 10 matches and will help match you with players of similar skill in the arena. The system will refresh seasonally but successful combatants can look forward to special bonuses at the end of each season.

Terrmian Village – The village Terrmian is now available for two weeks starting today. This village hosts a series of quests that give Adventurers unique rewards such as the Terrmian Outfit. On top of these new quests, Adventurers can look forward to mini-games such as making shaved ice, catching unique fish, and finding a bottled map that might lead to buried treasure.

These updates come as part of a brand new patch for Black Desert Mobile. WHich also comes with a number of new additions and bug fixes for the game. You can read the full patch notes here in case you want to know what's all in store.