Black Desert Online Is Getting A New Dungeon With Atoraxxion

Pearl Abyss revealed this week that they'll be adding a new massive dungeon to Black Desert Online with the introduction of Atoraxxion. Now that you have a new spellcaster class that works well with puzzles, sort of, it's time to put that brain and power to the test in a new co-op dungeon that will test everyone's skills no matter how high up the food chain you are. The dungeon will be released in four segments and increase in difficulty with each new part. The first part will be a desert-themed section called Vahmalkea, which will be available "soon", although the team failed to put any kind of real timestamp on this.

For those of you playing on general PC servers and on consoles, you will receive the normal difficulty for Atoriaxxion when it's available. For those of you on the fast-growth Elvia Realm servers, you'll have the chance to try an enhanced difficulty level. We got more details from the developers here along with the teaser trailer.

Atoraxxion is the game's first co-op dungeon, requiring players to work together to solve various puzzles scattered across the map, face different combinations of Ancient Weapons and enemies, and navigate special obstacles throughout the dungeon. Although Atoraxxion is a dungeon, its size is almost comparable to a region. Atoraxxion is divided into four parts and planned for release in the following order: desert, ocean, canyon, and forest: The dungeon's difficulty will increase with each release, and will differ slightly for each player's server or platform. Players on the fast-growth Elvia Realm servers will face a higher difficulty, while players on all other servers will have a normal difficulty. Console players will also receive the normal difficulty level. As for in-game lore, Atoraxxion was built by the "Sage of the Past," Rux Maha Dehkia, as a base to build an army of Ancient Weapons to repel the Black Spirit. The Last Stronghold includes a facility to test Ancient Weapons' combat capabilities in a variety of environments to be prepared for any situation.