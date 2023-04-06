Black Desert Online Launches Revamped Trading System Pearl Abyss has given Black Desert Online a brand new update that changes up how the trading system works for everyone.

Pearl Abyss released a new update for Black Desert Online, as they have made a change to the trading system with a revamped work of its mechanics. The changes come as part of a multi-year plan they have been enacting across many aspects of the game, all designed to improve the experience and remove what isn't working. In this update, you're getting quick travel between cities via the Abyss One: Magnus update, adding Seasonal Servers for players to level up characters with equal access, an improved UI, and a new trading system. We got more details for you below as the update is now live.

REAL-WORLD DYNAMICS : Following real-world demand and supply dynamics, trading is an essential life skill needed to earn silver, the most important currency in Black Desert Online. Adventurers can buy and sell trading items from different locations based on the best price, which mimics the sophisticated structure of real-life economies.

RUMORS : To more smoothly integrate trading into the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Adventurers can now walk into towns and listen to rumors that hint at market price fluctuations. Rumors aren't always true, however, and, just like in real life, traders must make the best possible judgment call when trading. By closely watching market trends and listening to the resident NPCs in Black Desert Online, Adventurers can now study NPC chatter and watch town-to-town market fluctuations to make the right decisions and become profitable traders.

QUALITY OF LIFE LIGHTENS ADVENTURERS' LOAD : Pearl Abyss' development team has implemented Quality of Life upgrades to make trading more accessible and enjoyable.

: Pearl Abyss' development team has implemented Quality of Life upgrades to make trading more accessible and enjoyable. Adventurers can now carry more Silver than before! For instance, the weight limit of the "Flimsy Wagon" has tripled and can now carry 900 LT of goods (up from 270 LT previously). The price of trade items will now depend on the "time of purchase" and can be stored in the "Order Contract Log." This gives Adventurers more time to develop their own trading strategy to maximize profit. Market prices will now change at a fixed time every four hours, giving Adventurers a chance to conduct a trading strategy upon the anticipated price change. This trading revamp has been introduced as part of Pearl Abyss' ongoing accessibility efforts, which includes UI improvements, silver sharing across characters within the same family, and reducing the weight restriction in the Central Market storage.

