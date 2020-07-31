Black Screen Records Reveals Othercide & Risk Of Rain 2 Vinyls

Black Screen Records revealed two new vinyl video game soundtrack releases this week with Othercide and Risk Of Rain 2. Both of these are presented in awesome 180g vinyl as you're getting the complete soundtrack for both. Othercide is going for €30 to be released in September, while Risk Of Rain 2 with extra records is going for €52 to come out in October, both of which you can pre-order now. We got the details on both albums for you to read about below.

Black Screen Records once again teams up with composer Chris Christodoulou and Hopoo Games to release the original soundtrack to Risk of Rain 2 on vinyl this fall. The full soundtrack will be available on limited edition 180g ink-spot vinyl and comes in a beautiful trifold sleeve with all-new original artwork illustrated by Italian artist Daniele Giardini. All 20 songs have been carefully remastered by Christian Bethge (Risk of Rain, Deadbolt, Divinity: Original Sin II, A Plague Tale) at RAMA Tonstudio for the vinyl format. The classic multiplayer roguelike, Risk of Rain, returns with an extra dimension and more challenging action. No run will ever be the same with randomized stages, enemies, bosses, and items. Play solo, or team up with up to four friends to fight your way through hordes of monsters, unlock new loot, and find a way to escape the planet. In his third collaboration with Hopoo Games, Chris Christodoulou returns to the Risk of Rain franchise adding another dimension to the game's music-verse. This two-hour-long genre-bending release spans from foreboding electronica to pounding progressive metal and features all music from the game and then some.

We're excited to announce that we've teamed up with Lightbulb Crew & Focus Home Interactive to release the intense, dark and heavy metal-inspired soundtrack to Lightbulb Crew's Tactical-RPG Othercide on limited edition 12" vinyl this September. The music was composed by French metal songwriter Pierre Le Pape, the French metal band Solitaris and Finnish cellist and music composer Max Lilja, featuring guest appearances by Spencer Sotelo from Periphery (Vocals), Frederic Leclercq from Ex-Dragonforce, Kreator & Sinsaenum (Guitar/Bass) and Dirk Verbeuren from Megadeth & Soilwork (Drums). The soundtrack was remastered for vinyl by Christian Bethge (Divinity: Original Sin II, A Plague Tale, Vampyr, Battletech) and will be available on limited edition 180g red/black marbled vinyl and comes with a gatefold sleeve with beautiful key art and includes a free Bandcamp code for the digital album.